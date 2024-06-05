Marsden Celebrates 10-year Anniversary Of The Arrowsmith Program®

Samuel Marsden Collegiate School is thrilled to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Arrowsmith Program®, a unique, cognitive training programme particularly effective for those with learning differences such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, ADHD, or auditory/visual processing difficulties. Created by Barbara Arrowsmith-Young, the programme harnesses the principles of neuroplasticity to strengthen brain pathways, facilitating more efficient and effective learning.

Since its inception at Marsden in 2014, Arrowsmith has made a significant impact on the lives of many students and their families, providing students with the tools they need to improve their cognitive functions and reach new academic heights.

Cathy and Matt Phillips, parents of an Arrowsmith student at Marsden, shared their experience: "We think so highly of Lizzie and Mary who run the Arrowsmith Program® at Marsden. They create a warm and supportive environment which our girls thrive in. Lizzie and Mary work in genuine partnership with parents and students which means our girls can excel. The Clocks programme is brilliant for teaching kids to tell time in analogue clocks and to deepen analytical thinking, and we've found the Word and Tracing programme really helps to boost reading skills. Most importantly, our girls are well supported in what are challenging exercises and they always look forward to their Arrowsmith sessions.

We enrolled our eldest in Arrowsmith because we wanted to give her the best chance in life. We saw first-hand what the exercises comprise practically during the Covid lockdown weeks and were impressed. If you can strengthen your cognitive functions, why wouldn't you sign up? That was and continues to be our attitude."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Marsden employs three specialist teachers trained in Canada and Brisbane, dedicated to working closely with students and their families. The standard Arrowsmith Program® runs for four periods a day for each child, with options for part-time participation and early morning sessions to accommodate various schedules.

Marsden will celebrate its 10-year Arrowsmith anniversary with a special event on 10 June 2024, bringing together past Arrowsmith students and their families, current Arrowsmith families, and the wider school community. The event will feature a keynote address by Debbie Gilmore, Executive Director of Arrowsmith, who will be traveling from Canada to join in the celebrations.

For more information about the Arrowsmith Program® and the 10-year anniversary celebrations, please visit www.marsden.school.nz or contact Elizabeth Coyle, Arrowsmith Cognitive Trainer (elizabeth.coyle@marsden.school.nz).

© Scoop Media

