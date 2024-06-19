Young People Debate Their Future At Whau Schools Debate

The Whau Pasifika Festival proudly presents THE WHAU SCHOOLS DEBATE, a riveting evening of intellectual exchange and community spirit. Join us on Wednesday, 10 July, from 6pm to 8.30pm at the Kelston Boys High School Library for an event that promises to be both enlightening and inspiring.

Last year’s champions, Avondale College, are set to defend their title against the formidable teams of Kelston Boys High School, Kelston Girls College, and Green Bay High School. The stakes are high as these institutions vie for the coveted trophy and the honour of being the 2024 debate champions.

In a groundbreaking initiative, Whau Pasifika is mentoring 10 students from Kelston Boys High School in a 7-week Media & Video Production programme. These students will gain hands-on experience by live streaming the event, marking a first in their technological education journey.

We are thrilled to collaborate with The Malosi Project, a group of passionate Pacific Law Students from the University of Auckland. Their dedication to equipping high school students with mooting and debating skills is unparalleled. Their goal is to pave the way for these young minds towards a career in Law and to empower them to tackle social injustice.

Ina Patisolo, Director of the Whau Pasifika Festival, says: “This year’s debate is more than a competition; it’s a celebration of our youth’s potential to shape the future.

“We are witnessing the emergence of the next generation of leaders who will champion social justice and I am incredibly excited to see them in action.”

Don’t miss out on this dynamic event that showcases the talents of our local youth and the strength of our community. THE WHAU SCHOOLS DEBATE is not just a debate; it’s a movement.

