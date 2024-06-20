Fulbright-Ngā Pae O Te Māramatanga 2024 Graduate Award Announcement

Fulbright New Zealand and Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga, New Zealand’s Māori Centre of Research Excellence, are pleased to announce that Finley Ngarangi Johnson (Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu) is the 2024 recipient of the Fulbright-Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga Graduate Award.

Fin will travel from Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington to Hawai’i, Duluth, and Baltimore as a Visiting Student Researcher. He will work alongside Indigenous scholars and communities affiliated with the University of Hawai’i at Manoa Office of Public Health Studies, and the Johns Hopkins University Centre for Indigenous Health.

Fin was inspired to apply for a Fulbright award by the journeys of many leading Māori scholars and thought leaders, who travelled overseas to fill their kete of knowledge, and then returned to support their communities.

“I believe that we as Māori have a lot to learn from our Indigenous tuakana from across the globe. One of my goals is to establish strong relationships with other Indigenous scholars and communities so that we can work together in solidarity to address the global issues that threaten the collective health, wellbeing, and tino rangatiratanga of our communities,” said Fin.

Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga Co-Director, Professor Linda Nikora (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou) says Finley’s Fulbright-Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga Graduate Award is a testament to his academic excellence and commitment to Indigenous wellbeing.

“We are proud to support him as he travels to the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, the University of Minnesota Duluth, and Johns Hopkins University to further his studies and research. We look forward to the contributions he will make to Indigenous communities in Aotearoa and beyond,” said Linda.

Fulbright New Zealand Executive Director Penelope Borland says the partnership between Fulbright NZ and Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga is as important as it is enduring.

“This award is unique to Aotearoa and continues to find its way to individuals of outstanding calibre and tremendous character. I have no doubt Fin will make the very most of this wonderful opportunity both now and into the future. We are beyond thrilled to be supporting him on his journey,” said Penelope.

The Fulbright-Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga Graduate Award is for a promising New Zealand graduate student to undertake postgraduate study or research at a US institution in the field of indigenous development.

One award valued at up to US$50,000 (plus NZ$4,000 travel funding) is granted annually for up to one year of study or research in the US. Students undertaking multi-year Masters or PhD degrees have the opportunity to apply for additional funding of up to US$40,000 towards their second year of study.

Applications for the award are open now and close on 1 August.

About Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga

Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga (NPM), New Zealand’s Māori Centre of Research Excellence, is hosted at the University of Auckland comprising 22 research partners and conducting research of relevance to Māori communities.

The NPM vision is Māori leading New Zealand into the future. NPM research realises Māori aspirations for positive engagement in national life, enhances our excellence in Indigenous scholarship and provides solutions to major challenges facing humanity in local and global settings. www.maramatanga.ac.nz

