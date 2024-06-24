Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Report Highlights How Schools Can Support UE Success For Māori And Pacific Students

Monday, 24 June 2024, 10:11 am
Press Release: NZCER

A new report from the New Zealand Council for Educational Research (NZCER) has identified key approaches that support high UE attainment for ākonga Māori and Pacific students.

The research, carried out for NZQA, involved six schools that had above-average UE attainment for ākonga Māori and Pacific students compared to similar schools. The study identified five foundational conditions that supported the schools’ success and five types of initiatives that they employed to support high UE attainment for ākonga Māori and Pacific students. The foundational conditions were:

  • Establishing and maintaining meaningful staff and student, and school and whānau, relationships
  • Understanding the importance of culture
  • Holding high expectations for all students
  • Ensuring students are taught by effective teachers
  • Having effective school leaders who actively prioritise equity.

While the initiatives undertaken by schools were:

  • Developing leadership systems, roles, and opportunities that prioritise relationships, learning, and achievement
  • Using achievement data to set targets, and identify and respond to needs
  • Designing pathways to UE that reduce barriers
  • Starting students early on a path to UE
  • Supporting students to stay on a path to UE

“In terms of laying the foundation for Aotearoa to grow a more culturally representative workforce and to become a more equitable society, these six secondary schools are leading the way”, notes report author Dr. Esther Smaill.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We saw such an incredible range of actions that these schools were taking – from in-house mentoring programmes, to destreaming practices, to a dedicated, deliberate culture of high expectations for all students.”

The full report is now available via both NZCER and NZQA.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZCER on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 