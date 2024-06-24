New Report Highlights How Schools Can Support UE Success For Māori And Pacific Students

A new report from the New Zealand Council for Educational Research (NZCER) has identified key approaches that support high UE attainment for ākonga Māori and Pacific students.

The research, carried out for NZQA, involved six schools that had above-average UE attainment for ākonga Māori and Pacific students compared to similar schools. The study identified five foundational conditions that supported the schools’ success and five types of initiatives that they employed to support high UE attainment for ākonga Māori and Pacific students. The foundational conditions were:

Establishing and maintaining meaningful staff and student, and school and whānau, relationships

Understanding the importance of culture

Holding high expectations for all students

Ensuring students are taught by effective teachers

Having effective school leaders who actively prioritise equity.

While the initiatives undertaken by schools were:

Developing leadership systems, roles, and opportunities that prioritise relationships, learning, and achievement

Using achievement data to set targets, and identify and respond to needs

Designing pathways to UE that reduce barriers

Starting students early on a path to UE

Supporting students to stay on a path to UE

“In terms of laying the foundation for Aotearoa to grow a more culturally representative workforce and to become a more equitable society, these six secondary schools are leading the way”, notes report author Dr. Esther Smaill.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We saw such an incredible range of actions that these schools were taking – from in-house mentoring programmes, to destreaming practices, to a dedicated, deliberate culture of high expectations for all students.”

The full report is now available via both NZCER and NZQA.

© Scoop Media

