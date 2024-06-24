Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Tertiary Students Encourage Rural Health Careers In Waikato And Bay Of Plenty

Monday, 24 June 2024, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network

In a bid to tackle the severe lack of health professionals in rural communities, a team of tertiary students are heading to country areas of Waikato and Bay of Plenty to promote rural health careers to high school students.

They are trying to inspire more young rural people to pursue careers as GPs, nurses, or other health practitioners as part of Hauora Taiwhenua’s nationwide Rural Health Careers Programme.

Hauora Taiwhenua Chief Executive Dr Grant Davidson highlights how new research shows there are large gaps in rural healthcare provision.

"Introducing students to rural health careers early on is crucial. We need to equip and show them that rural health is a fantastic option. Being an integral part of the community is one of the many great aspects of being a health professional in a rural area: be it as a doctor, nurse, midwife or other profession.”

“It’s about elevating the status of rural practice, empowering the profession, and empowering the people we serve.”

Using the energy and enthusiasm of tertiary students on health training pathways is a great way to expose rural youth to possible health careers. Providing the opportunity for youth in rural areas to discuss career options with tertiary students near their own age is a great way to motivate and educate them.

It is also a practical way for tertiary health students to give back, with many from rural backgrounds sharing their real-life experiences.

James Ropati, a medicine student on the 2023 programme, described how the conversation he had made him appreciative of the diligent work that is being done, and the amount of work that still needs to be done.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Generally, living in a rural community like theirs will come with its significant barriers and social, mental, welfare health needs. So, the students experiences and lives, and their families' lives, thus far are completely valid,

“The opportunity to empower them has been such an honour.”

The workshops are interactive, giving hands-on experience with medical and dental equipment and a chance to talk first-hand with young people who have already embarked on this journey.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 