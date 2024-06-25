Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Te Akatea Inc. Chief Exectutive Officer Bruce Jepsen Wins Te Hapori Matahiko National Award

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 5:01 am
Press Release: Te Akatea NZ Maori Principals' Association

Te Akatea Inc. Chief Exectutive Officer Bruce Jepsen wins Te Hapori Matahiko national Award recognising contribution by Māori kaimahi within the Public Sector in digital and tech.

Te Akatea Inc. Chief Execttuive Officer Bruce Jepsen wins Te Hapori Matahiko national Award.  Photo/Supplied

For over two decades, Jepsen has been a leading Tumuaki (Rangatira) at Te Akau ki Pāpāmoa School in the Bay of Plenty shaping a vision to foster belonging, identity, and self for communities. Internationally recognised for integrating digital technologies into education. Jepsen has championed the effective use of technology among teachers, setting a best practice standard nationally and internationally.

Jepsen said, “ its is an honour to serve Iwi, hapu and whānau advocating, fostering and leading Māori achievement and driving positive outcomes for all tamariki”

