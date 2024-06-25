Te Akatea Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bruce Jepsen Wins Te Hapori Matahiko National Award

Te Akatea Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bruce Jepsen wins Te Hapori Matahiko national Award recognising contribution by Māori kaimahi within the Public Sector in digital and tech.

For over two decades, Jepsen has been a leading Tumuaki (Rangatira) at Te Akau ki Pāpāmoa School in the Bay of Plenty shaping a vision to foster belonging, identity, and self for communities. Internationally recognised for integrating digital technologies into education. Jepsen has championed the effective use of technology among teachers, setting a best practice standard nationally and internationally.

Jepsen said, “ its is an honour to serve Iwi, hapu and whānau advocating, fostering and leading Māori achievement and driving positive outcomes for all tamariki”

