Submissions Closing Date Extended For The Education And Training Amendment Bill

The Chair of the Education and Workforce Committee has extended the closing date for public submissions on the Education and Training Amendment Bill. The closing date for submissions is now Thursday, 25 July 2024.

The bill would amend the Education and Training Act 2020 by:

· repealing the early childhood education (ECE) network approval provisions

· providing for a new type of school (charter school/kura hourua) and allowing state schools to convert to charter schools

· enabling the Secretary for Education to make rules about the form and content of attendance data that schools are required to provide.

Tell the Education and Workforce Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 25 July 2024.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· Find out what’s been said in Parliament about the bill.

