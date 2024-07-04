Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Ficino School Appoints New Development Director

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 11:02 am
Press Release: Ficino School

As part of their plan to grow and engage their community, Ficino School, a Private Primary School in Mount Eden, has recently appointed Tim Kay as their Development Director.

Peter Crompton, Principal of the school, says Kay will be a great asset to the team, bringing a wealth of experience to the newly created position.

“Mr Kay has managed fundraising and community engagement programmes for King’s College, Mount Albert Grammar School and many of New Zealand’s leading charities,” Crompton says.

As Ficino’s Development Director, Tim will focus on engaging, growing and stewarding the Ficino community, developing a culture of philanthropy that will help the school achieve its strategic goals.

This will include reaching out to past, present and future parents, grandparents, past students, past staff and the wider school community as part of his fundraising plan.

“I’m really excited by the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in helping Ficino reach its fullest potential,” Kay says.

As a parent and grandparent, Tim is passionate about education and the positive difference it makes to the lives of children. “It’s the gift of a lifetime,” he explains. “It’s the greatest gift we can give to our young people.”

He says he was drawn to multi-faceted curriculum at Ficino, that nourishes a student’s body, mind and heart. He sees his role as being about creating a lasting impact for the school and its community for “the benefit of both our current and future generations of students”.

