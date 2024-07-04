Winston Churchill Memorial Trust 2024 Funding Round Is Now Open

The Board of the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust New Zealand is pleased to announce that the Churchill Fellowships 2024 application round opened Wednesday 3 July and closes 14 August 2024.

Churchill Fellowships help fund New Zealanders wanting to experience, research or explore their field of interest overseas, to learn from others and study topics they may not have the opportunity to within New Zealand.

The Fellowships give New Zealanders the opportunity to exchange the knowledge and experiences across the globe, to help advance and benefit our local professions, trades, industries and communities.

"Churchill Fellowships provide a remarkable opportunity for Kiwis to broaden their horizons and bring back insights to benefit New Zealand." said David Ivory, Board Chair, Winston Churchill Memorial Trust New Zealand.

“New Zealanders in any field, background, or qualification level can apply, detailing the topics they wish to explore, their intended travel destinations and the benefits their findings would bring to New Zealand.”

“We are also thrilled to announce the McNeish Writer's Fellowship, a fellowship specifically for promising writers and journalists to travel overseas and enhance their craft through international exposure.”

"We encourage everyone with a passion for learning and a desire to make a difference to apply."

The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust New Zealand, established in 1965, is dedicated to honouring the legacy of Sir Winston Churchill and has provided over 900 life changing Fellowships to individuals committed to learning through international travel and exploration. By supporting passionate New Zealanders, the Trust aims to create positive change to our communities and industries and inspire future generations.

For further information about the Churchill Fellowships and the application process, visit Community Matters.

