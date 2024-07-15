WHO Regional Director To Attend Seminar At The Fale Pasifika

A visit to New Zealand by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for the Western Pacific, will include attending a seminar at the University of Auckland.

Dr Saia Ma’u Piukala is the first Pacific person to be appointed to the role for the Western Pacific region, which spans 37 countries and 1.8 billion people.

Dr Saia Ma'u Piukala (Photo/Supplied)

Associate Professor of population health, Sir Collin Tukuitonga said it was a great honour for the University to be hosting Dr Piukala this week on Wednesday 17 July at the Fale Pasifika. The Regional Director will talk about his vision for the region.

“It is indeed a great honour for the University to host the Regional Director, especially given his brief visit. He has only just begun in his role, so it is also significant for the country that Dr Piukala will be here on the ground,” says Sir Collin.

Dr Piukala, a Tongan surgeon and former Minister of Health in Tonga, made history when he was the first Pacific person to be formally appointed in January earlier this year. He has long championed initiatives on chronic diseases, safe surgery, and disaster response.

Sir Collin has worked closely over the years with the Regional Director; Dr Piukala made special mention of his two mentors, thanking both Lord Viliami Ta’u Tangi and Sir Collin, when first appointed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

At the time, Sir Collin celebrated his colleague’s success, saying “History was made tonight.”

Dr Piukala has begun touring some of the 37 countries and areas in the Western Pacific Region, to meet with governments and other stakeholders about issues that critically impact health in those nations, while exploring areas for increased collaboration.

Sir Collin Tukuitonga (Photo/Supplied)

Sir Collin was last month appointed as the WHO chair of the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases (STAG-NCD).

He says the new role will see him advising on how best to manage conditions such as gout, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other noncommunicable diseases that affect Māori and Pacific disproportionately in comparison to other communities; while giving Māori and Pacific a stronger voice in this area.

Similarly he said under Dr Piukala's leadership, the focus to strengthen health care in the Western Pacific would become sharper given the Regional Director’s lived-experience in the region.

Accelerating action on climate change, the environment, and health are areas of major focus for Dr Piukala. His administration are reviewing current initiatives and identifying new opportunities to support the efforts of nations in the region.

Sir Collin said the seminar would be an invaluable opportunity for academic researchers to hear first-hand of Dr Piukala’s vision.

While in New Zealand, the Aotearoa Tongan diaspora will also celebrate and acknowledge Dr Piukala as a global leader, striving to make a difference for all Pacific peoples.

Dr Piukala arrives in New Zealand on Tuesday 16 July and will leave on Sun 21 July. The seminar with Dr Piukala on 17 July will run from 11am to 12.30pm at the Fale Pasifika.

© Scoop Media

