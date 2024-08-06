Aotearoa's "Choir Boy Of Crisis" Christopher Crisis Luxon Strikes Again

As always, never letting the evidence get in the way of a good story, he misuses the suspect data gathered in mid-2022 on math achievement in New Zealand schools to authorise the dogmatic "one solution works for all" mandating of pedagogy in New Zealand education.

He has used questionable data from mid-2022, taken during the height of Covid, to achieve his political goals of grabbing power from our community schools, whilst at the same time doing the opposite with Seymour’s Charter Schools!. It is nothing but a blatant push for a standardised approach to education, run by the politicians and bureaucracy in Wellington, whilst ignoring the complex factors at play.

In the biggest bit of political cynicism seen in ages, he blatantly uses data that was collected during Covid’s extended shutdowns, social upheaval, and challenges from the global pandemic.

He quotes overseas countries but fails to report that even with the new promised money, the funding for New Zealand students is notably low, compared to the countries quoted.

It is clear that political ideology has driven these decisions without considering the diverse needs of students. The approach overlooks the multiple challenges faced by New Zealand learners.

He further exercises his power to threaten every teacher every principal no matter the problems, needs of their students, that if they don’t come up to his standards they will be punished, they will be vilified, they will be fired.

In the current situation, when nobody wants to be a teacher, when training establishments are shutting their doors due to no applicants, when relievers in our schools are non-existent, when schools are doubling up classes, is this actually a smart move by the Prime Minister? Alternatively, does he even care?

Is waving the big stick to show he has power the best way to help children in the current situation?

Teachers have been asking for proper resourcing and access to good Professional Development for years.

What we have instead, is an approach more akin to “I’m the Chairman of the Board... Although I know nothing about education, just do as you are told”!

