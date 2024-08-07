Canterbury Students Awarded Inaugural Brian Gaynor Initiatives Scholarship To Pursue Business Journalism

The Brian Gaynor Initiatives has awarded its inaugural Business Writing & Journalism Scholarship to two final-year University of Canterbury students who have produced exceptional work demonstrating skills in business journalism.

The scholarship, created by Brian Gaynor’s wife Anna Gibbons and supported by the Milford Foundation, is designed to strengthen journalism in New Zealand over the long-term, and aims to raise awareness of business writing and journalism among tertiary students. It honours Brian Gaynor, a prodigious presence in the New Zealand business community for more than 40 years.

Phoebe Utteridge and Elsie Williams, both studying a Bachelor of Communication majoring in Journalism, have been selected as the inaugural recipients. Both will receive a grant of $5,000 to provide financial support in their final year of study, and kickstart a career in business journalism.

Utteridge, having recently interned at RNZ, aspires to work in investigative business reporting and believes the public should have access to engaging and accessible business journalism.

Williams writes for the University of Canterbury Students' Association and is focused on becoming a household name in journalism.

“Just as Gaynor was known for his fearless championing of New Zealand companies and his sharp wit, I aim to bring a strong, authentic voice to my reporting, advocating for the stories that matter most to our communities,” says Williams.

Anna Gibbons says “We aim to honour Brian’s name and values through both of these Initiatives, and both Phoebe and Elsie reflect those same values. I’m confident they will both have a positive impact on the future of business journalism in New Zealand.”

In 2023, the Brian Gaynor Initiatives awarded three business journalists the Business Writing & Journalism Excellence Award; a prestigious award that promotes excellent and well-informed business writing and journalism in New Zealand. Applications for 2024 opened on 1 August and can be accessed here.

About Brian Gaynor Initiatives

Through Brian’s passion for quality business journalism, Anna Gibbons, Brian Gaynor’s wife of 30 years, was inspired to fund two Initiatives in Brian's name. Launched in 2023, the Brian Gaynor Initiatives aim to strengthen and promote high-quality business writing and journalism in New Zealand, improve opportunities for aspiring journalists, and raise awareness of the important role of business journalism in society. The Milford Foundation, the charitable arm of Milford Asset Management, manages the administration of the Initiatives.

About Milford Foundation

The Milford Foundation was born out of a desire to make a significant positive impact for local communities and help build a stronger New Zealand. The Foundation’s purpose is to invest in Aotearoa New Zealand communities by creating a sustainable future for generations to prosper. Fifty percent of all funds donated are invested and grown for future granting, with $6.43 million in the growth fund and $6.68 million committed to granting. With the might of Milford Asset Management behind them, and the team of willing and capable Milford employees ready to use their skills to make a difference, the Foundation strives to be one of the leading charities in New Zealand for transparency, efficiency, effectiveness and, most importantly, social impact.

