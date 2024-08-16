100,000 Kiwi Kids Improve Their Health & Wellbeing Through Online Tools With Zespri Young & Healthy Virtual Adventure

(Photo/Supplied)

For the fifth year in a row, thousands of Kiwi kids across the country are embarking on a wellbeing journey in the virtual world with real world outcomes.

20,000 students from 231 schools have signed up to this year’s programme, which uses innovative technology and inspiring role models to motivate healthy living practices inside and outside the classroom.

Kim Harvey, Founder of the Young and Healthy Trust says the start of the programme couldn’t come at a better time.

“The World Health Organisation recently declared a global inactivity crisis with 31% of adults not getting enough daily physical activity to maintain their current health.”

“Active kids become active adults, and the aim of the virtual adventure is to motivate and build long lasting healthy habits for their mental and physical health.”

Participants create unique avatars of themselves in the virtual world, and earn points for real-world actions like moving regularly, drinking water, eating fruit and vegetables and prioritising outdoor activity over screen time. The points are entered online, and the more they earn the more they’ll move through the adventure - visiting global destinations alongside their sporting heroes ASICS Ambassadors Ardie Savea, Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Kane Williamson.

“The avatars of the successful trio provide guidance and healthy tips too. It’s a fun, interactive way to get moving and encourage healthy choices that young people pick for themselves.”

Harvey says the five week long adventure has been running for seven years, with the last five supported by Zespri which funds the free places offered to schools nationwide.

“In that time we’ve hit a significant milestone of 100,000 participants. That’s 100,000 young lives, and potentially 100,000 families now living with healthier habits and improved wellbeing.”

The adventure also encourages teachers, friends and whanau to make healthy choices, with the 2024 programme kicking off this week and officially launching today.

Alongside the usual adventure, Kim Harvey says this year will also see the introduction of “check-in challenges”, urging participants to assess their current habits and focus on things they can benefit from improving.

"The check-in becomes a daily tool for self-awareness, guiding children to understand and implement the actions they can choose themselves, to help them feel their best each day, even when the Zespri Adventure has ended."

Zespri Head of Global Public Affairs Michael Fox says it’s fantastic to see the Zespri Young & Healthy Adventure get underway.

“We’re really proud to partner with the Young and Healthy Trust for a fifth year and make a positive difference to more than 100,000 kids and our communities all over New Zealand. It’s going to be a fun, action-packed five weeks for our young people across the country.”

The Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure runs for five weeks from August 12 - September 16 2024

