Wellington Primary Principals Association Raises Concerns Over Rapid Government Curriculum Changes

The Wellington Regional Primary Principals Association (WRPPA) joins the New Zealand Principals’ Federation (NZPF) and other associations across Aotearoa in expressing serious concerns over the Government’s accelerated pace of curriculum changes. We believe the current approach is placing an unsustainable burden on schools and teachers, particularly in light of the limited time remaining in the 2024 school year.

While we acknowledge the importance of continually evolving our education system to meet the needs of all students, the current pace of implementation is unrealistic. The tight timelines set by the Government do not account for the practical challenges faced by schools.

WRPPA is deeply concerned about the accuracy of the data being used to justify these changes. Claims of a widespread crisis in literacy and numeracy do not align with the realities faced by many Wellington schools. Misrepresenting data undermines the hard work of teachers and creates unnecessary pressure on an already stressed workforce.

WRPPA echoes the sentiments expressed in the recent media release from the New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI). We are deeply concerned about the lack of experienced facilitators available to support the professional development needed to implement these changes effectively. Without proper guidance and resources, schools are left to navigate these complex transitions on their own, which is neither fair nor sustainable.

We currently have serious challenges across our Wellington schools with sourcing relievers and the extra professional development required will put further pressure on our already stretched system.

WRPPA urges the Government to adopt a more collaborative and considered approach to curriculum reform. We believe that genuine consultation with principals and teachers is essential to ensure that any changes are sustainable and aligned with the needs of our students and communities.

We support the Manawatu Principal Associations call on the Government to:

Slow down the pace of change to allow schools time to implement changes effectively. Provide adequate resources and support for professional development and implementation. Engage in genuine consultation with principals and teachers to inform the reform process.

Re-evaluate the data being used to justify the changes and ensure it accurately reflects the situation in schools.

WRPPA urges the Government to reconsider the pace and approach of these curriculum changes. We call for a more collaborative process that respects the professional judgment of educators and the voices of our communities. Our primary focus should be on providing a quality education that meets the needs of every child, not on hastily implemented changes that threaten to undermine the stability of our schools.

