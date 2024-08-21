Auckland University Students To Address Course Cuts At Open Forum With Provost, Threaten Protest On University Open Day

Date: Thursday, 22 August

Time: 2:30 PM–3:30 PM

Location: UoA Student Quad, City Campus

Concerned Waipapa Taumata Rau – The University of Auckland students are holding an open forum on the proposed review and potential cuts of courses across the University. The forum is intended to provide a platform for students and staff to share their concerns, and for University representatives to answer questions and provide clarity on the issue.

The students have threatened protest action at the Mānawa Mai Open Day on Saturday 24th August if the invited University representatives do not appear at the forum to answer student questions. University management’s lack of clear consultation and communication regarding potential en masse changes to course offerings has been met with strong opposition.

The proposed review

Without undergoing the usual consultation process, University’s senior management has directed (read: forced) faculties and disciplines to review small courses (i.e. undergraduate courses with fewer than 60 enrolments and postgraduate courses with fewer than 20 enrolments) to assess whether they are adequately serving the needs of students within their various programmes. While not every ‘small’ course will automatically be cut, they will be within the scope of cuts.

Issues and concerns

Students have doubts and clear opposition to senior management’s insistence that this review sits within the routine review that it regularly does of courses. Questions remain regarding rationale, specificity and requirements of these changes, leading to confusion and frustration from the staff. They find it disturbing that such far-reaching implications without formal student consultation is also counter to the Student Charter.

Quotes from students:

“As a PhD Candidate in History, more than half of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses I took on the histories of Aotearoa New Zealand could be at risk under these proposed course cuts. How can UoA claim to be the best University in this country if they don’t even teach its history?”

Caitlin Moffat-Young

“Small courses are the backbone of this faculty. Our best and brightest choose this University because of its prestige and reputation, with interesting and well-placed courses on offer and the great staff that supports these opportunities. If the University were to go ahead with these course cuts, it will lose its prestige and reputation, it will lose staff, and undoubtedly, it will lose students.”

Anonymous Post Graduate Politics and International Relations student

Students have two primary concerns that they want to address in the forum:

1. The administration and implementation of recent processes by senior management have been inadequate. Concerns have been raised about the alarming pace of these changes, especially in the absence of formal communication with students and official consultation opportunities. Furthermore, staff consultation has been limited and there are indications that the University Senate’s statutory responsibilities have not been properly observed.

2. The lack of consultation with students goes against the University of Auckland Student Charter, which states that the University will provide students with “opportunities for you to represent your views, and the views of other students, in a way that emphasises partnership in decision-making by:

Consulting with students before major decisions affecting students are made;

Valuing and responding to student feedback.”

Staff have expressed deep concerns about the impacts that these proposed changes to curriculum and programme offerings will have on class sizes and the quality of teaching. To address the lack of staff consultation, senior Professors also released an open letter calling for an extra-ordinary meeting of the University Senate on August 23rd to discuss the review.

Students and staff at Waipapa Taumata Rau – The University of Auckland are suffering the consequences of poor management. Together, they are trying to remain accurately informed, but have been told limited and unclear information. Clarity is required if they are to move forward as a united academic community.

The forum

Students will be represented by a panel of student representatives from AUSA, other student groups and organisations from across the University in the hopes of a respectful space for constructive discussion and clarification. These representatives will voice their perspectives and ask questions of the senior academic manager, the Provost.

Provost Professor Valerie Linton has agreed to attend the forum. Student representatives will be asking her to provide information regarding the rationale behind the proposal, where they sit within the broader strategy of the University moving forward, and explain why important University processes of consultation have thus far been circumvented or erroneously delayed.

If the Provost refuses to follow through with her attendance at tomorrow’s forum, students will be taking protest action at the University’s Mānawa Mai Open Day this Saturday 24th August. We will be sending further information and inviting media should this occur.

