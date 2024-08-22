Qualified Early Childhood Teachers Essential To Positive Outcomes For Tamariki

An ERO report on children’s oral language shows the Government should be investing in an 100% qualified early childhood teacher workforce, better teacher to child ratios, and improved paid parental leave, NZEI Te Riu Roa early childhood teacher members say.

The agency’s report found that qualified, confident teachers had a huge effect on children’s learning, being up to seven times more likely to regularly use effective teaching practices.

It also cites international studies showing quality early childhood education potentially accelerated children’s literacy up to a year – particularly for tamariki from less-resourced communities and even influencing students’ overall achievement at age 16.

Early childhood centre manager and NZEI Te Riu Roa member Megan White says the Government’s undervaluing of teachers and inaction on improving child to teacher ratios means Aotearoa is losing a huge opportunity to improve outcomes further and maximise the benefits of early childhood education.

“This report provides solid evidence that having qualified early childhood teachers and quality learning environments makes a huge difference to children’s learning – and the effect of this goes on right through their schooling. Research shows that for every dollar invested in high quality ECE, thirteen dollars is “saved” from costs across justice, health and welfare.

“But we can’t deliver the best outcomes for children unless the Government is prepared to invest in it.”

With the Government’s current sector regulatory review, White says listening to early childhood teachers about what they need to give tamariki the best possible start in life is essential.

“So far, the Government has not signalled anything positive for those who want the interests of tamariki placed at the centre of decisions made about the sector. In fact, the rhetoric around this review is that it will cut quality, potentially enabling early childhood providers to determine pay and ratios, as well as removing drivers which support quality early education.

“This report highlights how much of a disaster such reforms would be for the sector, as the early years are so vital to creating good educational outcomes.”

And teachers and parents are united in wanting the best for tamariki, White says.

“Parents need time with their tamariki to reinforce and support their language development, yet they are time poor and juggling so many other societal pressures, responsibilities, and costs.

“The Government could support parents and enable teachers to achieve the best by implementing lower fee structures for early childhood education and improving parental leave policies. This would go some way towards creating environments in which children’s learning can thrive.”

© Scoop Media