Concerning Number Of Children Starting School Without The Language Skills They Need After Covid Pandemic

New research from the Education Review Office (ERO) has found that too many children are starting school without the spoken language skills they need to thrive.

"Before children can read and write they need to have good spoken language," says Ruth Shinoda, head of ERO’s Education Evaluation Centre. "Children’s spoken language in their early years is a strong driver of later academic success. Language skills also enable children to take part in class and support good behaviour."

ERO’s research found that Covid-19 has had a significant impact on these essential language skills. Nearly two-thirds of teachers in early childhood education (ECE) and new entrant classes report that Covid-19 has impacted children’s language development.

The impact of Covid is still being felt. Last year over two-thirds of parents reported their child had difficulty with language skills before they started school. Teachers of new entrant classes told ERO that many children now start school without the language skills they would expect for their age. Boys, in particular, are struggling.

ERO has identified the key practices that teachers can use to support children’s language development, for example reading interactively with children.

"We found that ECE and new entrant teachers across the country are using these key practices every day to support children’s language development. This is crucial work," says Ms Shinoda. "Teachers’ professional knowledge is valuable, ECE teachers who are very confident in their professional knowledge of language development are up to seven times more likely to be using the most effective teaching practices."

Parents have a critical role to play as well, and talking with children is key. Parents need to know how well their children’s language is developing and how they can support them. ERO found that half of parents do not get information from their ECE service about their child’s progress with language development. "We need to do more to help parents support their children’s language development" says Ms Shinoda.

ERO has identified raising language skills in the early years as a key priority to boost later literacy and recommends supporting teachers to use the most effective practices, helping parents to understand where their child is at and how they can support them, and investing in timely targeted support for children who are having difficulties.

© Scoop Media

