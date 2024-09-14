University Of Auckland And Cook Islands Government Explore Future Prospects

From left to right: Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Mrs Tepaeru Herrmann; Pro Vice-Chancellor Pacific, Jemaima Tiatia-Siau; Faculty of Science Dean, John Hosking; Mrs Brown; Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research, Frank Bloomfield; the Cook Islands Prime Minister, the Honourable Mark Brown; Deputy High Commissioner to the Cook Islands, Mrs Amelia Fukofuka-Murare; Kaiārahi for the Faculty of Science, Teariki Tuiono; Corporate Support Director of the Seabed Minerals Authority, Ms Beverly Stacey; Our Cook Islands. Front row from left: Te Maru o Avaiki Nui (AUCISA) President – Purotu Raju, Co-Vice Presidents – Lisi-Malia Pereira and Teagan Taripo. / Supplied

The University of Auckland and the Cook Islands government have taken a significant step together, toward building Pacific-led research.

Pro Vice-Chancellor (Pacific), Professor Jemaima Tiatia-Siau, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) Professor Frank Bloomfield, and Dean of Science John Hosking welcomed Cook Islands Prime Minister the Hon. Mark Brown and his official delegation.

They visited the city campus last week on 3 September, discussing future prospects for educational opportunities and Pacific-led research across a range of disciplines.

Their meeting was a continuation of initial talks held earlier in July with Cook Islands Education Minister, Vaine Mac Mokoroa, where an agreement was made to ensure open conversations with existing stakeholders, to explore collaboration and support.

Te Maru o Avaiki Nui Cook Islands’ University staff and students answered the call of the Prime Minister’s vision, and were present when he spoke with Prof Tiatia-Siau about the significant benefits of collaboration with Cook Islanders and Pacific peoples across the region.

Given the University has a huge depth of expertise, Prof Tiatia-Siau said there was great potential in research partnerships, developing capability and collaboration with the Cook Islands.

Prime Minister Brown said he envisioned a future where Pacific Island nations achieve both prosperity and sustainability, delivering significant economic, environmental, and transformative benefits for future generations. He extended that vision to local Pacific voices in Aotearoa, signalling a strong desire to listen and develop relationships for the betterment of Pacific people.

Such aspirations were wholly achievable and he reaffirmed the connections between his nation and the University.

Prof Tiatia-Siau says it was a great honour to host Prime Minister Brown’s delegation and she welcomed the opportunity to strengthen relationships.

“Strengthening relations and developing future collaborations within the Pacific, is key to creating greater opportunities and improving outcomes for our Pacific peoples. Your very presence, Prime Minister Brown, demonstrates a strong commitment to what we are trying to achieve for our Cook Islands and Pacific Islands Region - Pacific-led Research - and the exploration to co-establish initiatives that will serve to uplift our communities.”

Kaiārahi for the Faculty of Science Teariki Tuiono says it was a privilege to host Prime Minister Brown given the University’s long-standing relationship with the Cook Islands. Tuiono was a founding member of the Auckland University Cook Islands Students Association (AUCISA) – Te Maru o Avaiki Nui, and is among its many alumni that have gone on to become influential politicians, leading academics, global change-makers, and cultural leaders.

“We were founded on maintaining links to our homeland, and within my role here, we continue to work to uplift our Cook Islands people and Pacific peoples.”

AUCISA celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, the association has provided invaluable and critical representation for Cook Islands students, contributing to developing and increasing the number of academic researchers from the diaspora and back home in the Cook Islands.

Association president Purotu Raju presented a progress update with her vice presidents to Prime Minister Brown; demonstrating the ongoing invaluable work that continues to support Cook Islands and Pacific young people navigating the University environment.

Raju says it was an awesome experience meeting with the Prime Minister and his delegation. She says it allowed Te Maru o Avaiki Nui to voice the experiences of Cook Islands students and show how they are tracking within the University environment.

“It was an amazing opportunity, and my team and I really enjoyed it.”

Teariki Tuiono, has been steadfast in the journey to advance educational and Pacific-led research opportunities, alongside Cook Islands leader Thomas Tarurongo Wynne.

"It was an honour and a privilege to welcome Prime Minister, the Honourable Mark Brown and Mrs Brown; Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Mrs Tepaeru Herrmann, Corporate Support Director Seabed Minerals Authority, Ms Beverly Stacey, and Deputy High Commissioner to the Cook Islands, Mrs Amelia Fukofuka-Murare, Tuiono says.

“Our Cook Islands students Purotu Raju, Lisi Malia-Pereira, and Teagan Taripo were so thankful and grateful for the experience."

Both Tuiono and Wynne spoke about their frequent reflections on the visions of their elders, offering service for the greater good of the people. They expressed pride in the achievements of Cook Islands students who were the highlight of the meeting and said their presence served as a powerful reminder of the purpose behind their ongoing efforts.

© Scoop Media

