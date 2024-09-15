Otago Polytechnic To Host Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge 2024

On Thursday 5 and Friday 6 September (8.30am-4.00pm), Otago Polytechnic will host the Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge for the first time.

Electrical apprentices from a variety of organisations (including Aotea and Switchbuild) will compete in a range of wiring competitions (domestic, commercial, and industrial categories).

Apprentices will be competing for the opportunity to enter the national competition finals in Auckland later this year.

The challenge will take place in the Otago Polytechnic Trades Training Centre - He Toki Kai Te Rika. Opened on 13 September 2023, this multi-million-dollar training centre was supported by the Government’s Shovel Ready funding. It was built to develop the next generation of Otago’s tradespeople and engineers.

Find out more about the Apprentice Challenge here: https://www.masterelectricians.org.nz/for-industry/events/apprentice-challenge/

Find out more about He Toki Kai Te Rika here: https://www.op.ac.nz/explore/campuses/dunedin-campus/he-toki-kai-te-rika/

