Internal AUT Law School Survey Reiterates Growing Challenges To Academic Freedom

After AUT staff leaked the damning results of an internal law school survey, Prof. Paul Myburgh compounded the issue by claiming ‘If you’re that unhappy, please do us all a favour and leave. We’ll hold the door open for you so that it doesn’t hit your arse on the way out, e hoa.’

The results of the survey, and response to the leak, yet again point to a serious problem in our academic institutions with respect to speech rights, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“Academics are being criticised and punished for speaking out, causing them and others to resort to self-censorship. Again, results from an internal law school survey displayed very low levels of satisfaction. This included 30% claiming they feel uncomfortable reporting inappropriate behaviour and more than one-in-three respondents experiencing bullying in the past six months.

“Incredibly, in response to the article, Prof. Paul Myburgh emailed academics in the Law school, telling them to leave if they are ‘unhappy’. How are we supposed to believe that academic freedom and speech rights, which strike to the heart of the purpose of academic teaching and research, is in good health with these results and responses?

“Discrimination and bullying are compounded if staff aren’t free to speak out on the issue. Prof. Myburgh’s response simply confirms what is indicated in the survey results. It tells us that major work is needed to reinvigorate the ability to speak freely, challenge colleagues and superiors, and question the status quo.

“This ordeal reinforces the relevance of the recent report on academic freedom by the New Zealand Initiative which shows the erosion of academic freedom in New Zealand and that academics feel unable to speak freely. Last year, a survey of Auckland University Law school gave similar results. This is not a one-off issue- there are structural issues at play that are leading academics to self-censor, undermining the role of the university.

“We’ve contacted the Vice-Chancellor of AUT and Minister of Tertiary Education, challenging them to take action and display the leadership that is needed to defend all academics free speech and right to academic freedom.”

