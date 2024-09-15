Union Says Moving ITE From Teaching Council To Ministry Of Education Is Wrong

5 September 2024

NZEI Te Riu Roa has signed a joint statement to oppose a proposal by the Minister of Education to move the oversight of Initial Teacher Education (ITE) from the Teaching Council to the Ministry of Education.

NZEI Te Riu Roa signed the statement alongside PPTA Te Wehengarua, NZ Principals Federation and Te Akatea, saying that the oversight of initial teacher education should be “by profession, for profession”.

Currently the Teaching Council is the professional body that oversees training, standards and registration as set by the Education and Training Act.

Martyn Weatherill, a principal and NZEI Te Riu Roa national executive member, says that this is Government overreach.

“Just as doctors have their Medical Council, which is rightly kept separate from the Ministry of Health, New Zealand teachers have the Teaching Council. Direct political control of professional programmes and standards would be political interference.”

The statement from the education bodies says that “no evidence has been provided by the Ministry about how it could improve initial teacher education and it has neither the capability, capacity or confidence from the profession to take on this role.”

Martyn Weatherill says the short consultation period is inadequate.

“This is a major proposal that the Government is trying to rush through alongside all the other changes to our education system. We are saying today – stop and consult us properly.”

