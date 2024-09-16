University Of Auckland’s UniServices CE To Retire

Andy was appointed as UniServices CEO in 2013 after an extensive career starting in academia at the University of Delaware, Yale University and U.C. Irvine before joining New Zealand company Genesis Research and Development Corporation Ltd. After seven years in research and senior management positions at Genesis, Andy moved to Fonterra, where he held a variety of senior positions in research strategy, venture investment and most recently as chief scientist.

“Throughout my 12 years with UniServices, it has been my pleasure and privilege to work with a huge number of talented, creative and dedicated leaders and staff members who have made the experience a real pleasure for me,” Andy says.

“I cannot thank you enough for all your hard work and your amazing accomplishments for UniServices and contribution to the success of Waipapa Taumata Rau, the University of Auckland.”

Under Andy’s guidance, UniServices has had many achievements and success stories, including:

Successfully transformed the company through the Improving Research Support (IRiS) programme, contributing our part to the more than $1bn of research revenues attracted by the University in the five-years after the program went live

Established the initial University of Auckland Inventors’ Fund with $10m of committed capital in 2016, which we have since doubled to $20m and again to $40m as it stands today

Expanded the long-standing contribution of Return on Science to the national innovation effort by first creating the Momentum program in Auckland, the Manawatu, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin and, most recently, by establishing the Māori Investment Roopū

Delivered consulting, advisory, professional learning and development, workforce development, language tuition, MRI scans and more to literally tens of thousands of people in New Zealand, the Pacific and beyond over the years, often under challenging conditions like the measles outbreak in the Pacific and, of course, Covid-19

Last June, Andy represented UniServices and the University of Auckland on the Prime Minister’s business delegation to Japan. This resulted in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between UniServices and Japan’s Kyushu University. The ground-breaking partnership will see the sharing of vaccine research and data from Kyushu University’s LIFE and VENUS studies being integrated into the GVDN, significantly benefitting global vaccine collaboration, aiming to boost the efficiency of global vaccine studies. UniServices hosts the Global Coordinating Centre of the Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN), a multinational, investigator-led research network focused on vaccine safety and effectiveness.

“I will be departing with an enduring sense of pride in everything our people have done to make New Zealand a better place."

The University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research), Professor Frank Bloomfield, says Andy will be missed.

“As the UniServices Board Chair, I have worked closely with Andy and seen his passion for the role. I would like to thank him for his professionalism and dedication to the role and wish him well in his retirement from permanent employment.”

Andy plans to spend more time with family including his wife, Betsy, his California-based son and grandchildren and sailing both modern and classic yachts on Auckland’s Waitematā.

“I will remain an enthusiastic supporter of UniServices and the role we play now and of the future role our people will play through our new strategy. I will look forward to contributing where I can and to celebrating their continued success from a new vantage point.”

Professor Frank Bloomfield, and the Board will shortly start a process to appoint an acting CE.

