New Zealand Principal Elected To Represent International Region

The New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF) is proud to announce that their President, Leanne Otene, has been elected to represent the International Confederation of Principals (ICP) Asia-Oceania region, including school principals in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, China, Nepal, India, Pacific Islands and Malaysia.

The ICP has very close connections with the OECD and Otene is in regular contact with OECD leaders of the Education and Assessment unit.

"It is helpful to better understand the real health of our nation's education performance relative to similar countries," she said, "especially as our education performance is often under scrutiny, especially with new Governments," she said. "What the OECD leaders tell me is that our biggest problem is not our overall performance at all, but the growing gap between our highest and lowest achievers," she said.

Otene succeeds Michael Hall, former secondary school principal, from Australia and is elected for a four-year term. She will continue in her role as NZPF President, alongside this global position.

The region is the largest covering the continents of both Asia and Australasia, but Otene is no stranger to international relations.

"It is an honour to accept this position and I am humbled by the confidence world leaders have placed in me. I am looking forward to the challenges this new position will bring," she said, "but most importantly, I look forward to learning more and connecting more with the educators of the region. My aim will be to bring the countries closer together to share our challenges and successes so we can improve education equity and standards as a region," she said. "The NZPF will benefit greatly from my position as the ICP Oceania/ Asia Representative. It will cement our connections with Global Researchers and Leaders and give New Zealand greater influence and credibility across the world", she said.

