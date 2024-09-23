Over 150 Post-Grad And Masters Students Graduate With Degrees That Signify ‘A New Era Of Learning’

Photo/Supplied

(Auckland) Higher education institute academyEX is celebrating awarding Postgraduate and Masters degrees to 152 students including the very first group to graduate with a ‘Master of Change and Organisational Resilience’ and the first international completion of a ‘Master of Technological Futures’ in what it calls a ‘redesign of traditional learning’.

academyEX is an industry champion of equipping Kiwis to respond to their constantly changing context faster and at a cadence and believes that this cohort of graduates represents a vital shift in learning from ‘what we already know’ to getting learners ready for relentless disruption.

Learning that looks to the future

”Our courses are designed to offer up-to-the-minute learning about subjects including AI that are brand new to society, business and academia. What’s more, every student is given the opportunity to put their knowledge to work by applying it to a ‘real world’ scenario in projects that have seen graduates develop new models, products and even brand-new businesses,” explains Simona Turin, CEO of academyEX.

Some examples of the diverse problems these projects have been designed to tackle include:

How can ideators start their innovation journey within an organisation, business or council with minimal barriers?

How might we increase the usage of digital technology in small Gisborne-based businesses that are currently not utilising other available initiatives or are resistant to adopting technology?

How can innovation practice and knowledge sharing in the creative sector be facilitated?

Strengthening online practical skills learning for primary student teachers studying PE.

Growing key competencies for Y0/1 students through a play based approach.

How can an ESL pedagogy be most effective through the use of technology?

Attracting overseas interest

This is the first time a ‘Master of Change and Organisational Resilience’ has been offered and the institute believes that the next group of graduates will be even larger in number as businesses clamber to offer practical, hands-on learning in the areas of technological disruption and leadership within a constantly changing context. In addition, academyEX attracted global completion of its Master of Technological Futures.

A pioneer of ‘in work’ learning

The accomplished group have mastered themes that are critical to our modern-day context such as driving positive change, collaborative learning, contemporary education and envisioning technological futures. Importantly, a large number of them have done so while ‘in-work’.

“academyEx was founded on the premise that none of us should ever stop learning - especially those already in careers. academyEX has been providing answers to this challenge for over a decade. We believe courses should be designed to be connective; especially when undertaken remotely, and refer to our learning environments as ‘communities of changemakers and industry shakers’,” explains Simona.

As part of their course, learners join groups of like-minded learners to stimulate conversations about issues that matter deeply to them and, by extension, their communities and whanau. “With an 85% completion rate, it’s a formula that works. What’s more - it works for a diverse audience - the majority of academyEX learners are over 35; migrants or educated Maori and Pasifika - groups who would often find traditional models challenging,” adds Simona.

A track record on upskilling New Zealanders

academyEX is the company behind a brand new concept called ‘The AI Experience lab’ which provides a safe space for small businesses to play with new AI tools, bots and apps. The first of its kind in Auckland, it offers an innovative, hands-on learning experience designed to immerse small business owners in the world of artificial intelligence. The dynamic lab focuses on real-world applications, giving learners the chance to explore cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing and automated applications. Through interactive projects, participants apply AI prompts and apps to practical scenarios, deepening their understanding and gaining valuable skills. “The AI EXperience Lab is future-oriented, equipping learners with skills that are highly sought after in today’s evolving job market. Participants leave the lab with a stronger understanding of AI that can drive opportunity and innovation in their careers. The experience is to learners of all backgrounds and skill levels and ensures that anyone interested in AI can benefit from this empowering and inclusive learning opportunity, aligning with our commitment to provide forward-thinking education and lifelong learning,” explains Simona.

In addition, academyEX also collaborated with the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to launch the award-winning ‘Digital Passport’ last year. These free learning modules focus on building digital literacy and essential skills for the job market. With over 4,200 New Zealanders enrolled in Digital Passport and over 40,000 sessions, the initiative has already shown a profound ability to support individuals in building new capabilities, marking a significant step towards a more inclusive and empowered society.

“We’re excited to be playing a pivotal role in redesigning how New Zealanders from all walks of life and career stages learn. Importantly, we’re championing coursework that moves New Zealand closer to a workforce that can ‘lead; not respond’ to large-scale disruption. We congratulate every one of these graduates on their significant achievement,” concludes Simona.

About academyEX

academyEX is a higher education institute designed to meet evolving industry needs, to prepare people for the next stage of their career. It provides highly-focused learning in the areas of technological disruption, leadership, sustainability and education.

© Scoop Media

