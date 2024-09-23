Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Festival Vibes At NMIT’s Open Day

Monday, 23 September 2024, 7:19 pm
Press Release: Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology

Future chef?! A young boy learns the art of cake decorating at NMIT's Open Day / Supplied

NMIT welcomed over 1500 visitors to their Open Day on Saturday 21 September, with some travelling from across the country to learn more about programmes on offer and to explore the Nelson campus.

The NMIT Open Day brought the four campuses from around Te Tauihu (the top of the South Island) together to share what's on offer at NMIT and celebrate its partnerships with local industry and the community.

Food, music, entertainment and stalls all contributed to the festival vibe. Tutors and industry professionals held demonstrations, showcased state-of-the-art equipment and talked to potential learners about the pathways from studying to a career.

The different study areas created an array of hands-on experiences for visitors, including decorating cakes, changing a car tyre, abseiling down a building, designing a digital artwork, hopping in an Air Force helicopter or rescue boat, or being pampered with a hair treatment.

Dr Susannah Roddick, Director Academic and Teaching, said the day was a huge success.

"The sun came out and so did the community! It was fantastic to see so many people flooding the campus, enjoying the entertainment, chatting to tutors and exploring our facilities and services."

Susannah said prospective learners and their whānau appreciated the access to tutors, learner support services, industry experts and the campus.

"When considering future study options, it really helps to talk directly to a tutor about all sorts of details like class sizes, entry requirements and timetables. Having our community and industry partners, like Air New Zealand, Cawthron Institute and Findex, present on the day also gives people a good picture of career opportunities following graduation."

