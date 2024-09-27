Minister Must Rethink Priorities Say Principals

"The latest announcement to cut Ministry funding for professional learning in te reo goes against the professional standards required of the profession," said Leanne Otene, President of the New Zealand Principals Federation (NZPF).

The Minister's decision to take funds away from professional learning in te reo, to purchase mathematics text books, has come as a shock to primary principals across the country who say that the te reo programme was successful and met its objectives to make school more engaging for ākonga Māori by reinforcing cultural identity, valuing Māori culture and giving ākonga a sense of belonging at school.

"It is important to understand that if we want to lift achievement in mathematics, we need to acknowledge which students need that lift," she said.

"Māori students are over-represented in the struggling group," said Otene.

"Before we can achieve better results for Māori students, we first have to ensure that those students' language, identity and culture are valued in our schools," she said.

"Priorities need to be ordered logically. To lift Māori student achievement, first we must value Māori culture by promoting cultural identity, language and tikanga in our schools. To do that requires professional learning for our teachers. That must precede any other priority," said Otene.

"The Minister may be short on funds for lifting achievement in mathematics, but taking funding away from te reo will not lift the mathematical achievement of the very students she wants to see improve," said Otene.

"We have come too far to turn back," she said.

