University Of Waikato Welcomes Step Towards Third Medical School

The University of Waikato welcomes the Government’s decision to take its proposed graduate entry medical school to the next stage, following the completion of an initial cost-benefit analysis.

“We are pleased that the analysis so far has provided the Government the confidence to see the project progress to a full business case,” University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley says.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Ministry of Health to complete this process.”

The proposed new medical school would be New Zealand’s first graduate entry medical school. It would provide a new model of medical education for New Zealand with entry pathways that will attract a more diverse range of students.

“Graduate entry is a common model of health education globally and has proven highly successful in targeting areas with specific need, such as primary care shortages,” Professor Quigley says.

“We are confident in the ability of our proposed programme to address our chronic shortage of primary care doctors and provide more opportunities for New Zealanders to train as doctors.”

The University of Waikato continues to build its capability in health in response to community need and is home to New Zealand’s largest graduate entry nursing programme.

From next year, the University intends to offer the country’s first graduate entry programmes in pharmacy and midwifery.

Professor Quigley says the University of Waikato is well-placed to deliver a new medical school and it has widespread stakeholder support to do so.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Government on the processes required to facilitate the medical school.”

