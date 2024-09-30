NMIT Aeronautical Engineering Programme Takes Flight In Nelson

Photo/Supplied

In response to a domestic and global shortage in aviation engineers, NMIT has extended its aeronautical engineering programme.

A refreshed Certificate programme, developed in consultation with national industry partners, is kicking off in Nelson in 2025, complementing NMIT’s popular Woodbourne-based programmes. This means budding engineers can choose both their location and their time commitment - with either a one or two-year programme available - before embarking on a career in aviation, ultimately helping to address the shortfall in aviation engineers.

NMIT has a proud history as New Zealand’s only tertiary institute training our future aeronautical engineers. Current programmes are all based at Woodbourne Airbase, and a close relationship with New Zealand Defence Force and the commercial aviation industry has meant NMIT’s programmes have grown and developed according to the needs of the industry and learners. The programmes have an excellent reputation with aircraft maintenance engineers in the aviation industry in New Zealand and abroad.

The updated Level 3 Certificate in Aeronautical Engineering (Specialist Support) (General Aviation) means students can complete their qualification in one year. They can then choose to continue into the Level 4 Certificate programme or enter the workforce.

The first Nelson-based cohort in the updated Level 3 Certificate programme will begin in February 2025. A newly fitted-out hangar-style building on NMIT’s Hardy Street campus offers world-class specialist equipment. With the choice of either Nelson or Woodbourne to study in 2025, word has already spread, and the programme is gaining a lot of interest, with the February intake almost full.

The programme equips students with core aircraft maintenance skills such as using aeronautical engineering tools, adhering to safety protocols, and performing aircraft repairs and overhauls. It also delves into aircraft systems, the role of human factors in engineering, and the importance of teamwork. It attracts learners already in the aviation industry who want to level up their skills, as well as those wanting to pursue a career in aviation in New Zealand or overseas.

Reid Carnegie, Curriculum Area Manager for Aviation says the programme ticks a lot of boxes.

"We’ve historically seen high demand for the two-year Certificate and we’ve been looking at ways to expand and update the programme. We know aviation engineers are highly sought-after and it’s crucial we keep meeting the needs of the industry. After listening to our industry partners, including Air New Zealand, we’re confident this new format and additional location will prove very popular," he says.

As the next step, from 2026 the Level 4 Certificate will become a one-year qualification in block course format, meaning learners can either study fulltime or continue working throughout the year and attend one-week blocks of learning as they work towards the Certificate.

International students enrolling in NMIT's Level 3 and then the Level 4 Aviation Engineering programme can apply for a New Zealand study visa. Studying these programmes meets the visa requirements, allowing students to live, study, and work in New Zealand. After completing their studies, students may also be eligible for a post-study work visa. For assistance with the visa application process, students can visit Immigration New Zealand or contact NMIT's International Enrolment team to enquire about this programme.

Find out more on the NMIT website.

Youtube video: Aeronautical Engineering at NMIT

