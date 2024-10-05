University of Auckland Senate rightly rejects flawed academic freedom policy after lengthy four-year development process

After more than four years of development, academic staff at the University of Auckland have overwhelmingly rejected the Freedom of Expression and Academic Freedom Policy that was presented to Senate in September, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“It is good news that the academics of the University of Auckland pushed back on such a flawed policy. It would have imposed constraints on speech creating a chilling effect on academic freedom and discourse at the university.

“Senior leadership at the University of Auckland risk running roughshod over their own staff if they do not take their concerns seriously. They should listen to those who know how important academic freedom is for the health of the university.

“Academic freedom is critical if academics are to be the critic and conscience of society. For free speech policies to achieve their purpose, they cannot come with conditions. This draft policy would have imposed several.

“It would have curtailed free speech in the name of protecting the ‘wellbeing of staff and students’. But ‘wellbeing’ is inherently subjective. Claims that speech causes ‘harm’ have been used in many attempts to censor legitimate debate and discourse. But universities must not shy away from debate.

“It was also concerning that the policy would have silenced speech under the guise of ‘health and safety’. We've seen many incidents where speakers have been deplatformed and events cancelled at universities because of supposed ‘health and safety concerns.’

“The policy states that academics are to stay in their lane, and exercise academic freedom ‘in their area or areas of academic expertise’. But academic freedom policies should enable academics to speak publicly on any matter they wish.

“Notably lacking from the policy is any mention of institutional neutrality. But if universities start taking positions on issues, they risk intimidating dissenting academics into silence.

“It’s clear that if staff had accepted this ‘academic freedom’ policy, they’d have less academic freedom than they do now.

“We commend the academics of the University of Auckland who rejected such a flawed policy. Senior leadership at the University of Auckland should take this seriously. It is vital they protect academics’ freedom of expression both within and beyond the walls of the institution and their policy should reflect this.”

