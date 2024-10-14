University Of Canterbury Partners With Institute Of Data With New Technology Courses

University of Canterbury (Photo/Supplied)

University of Canterbury’s Tuihono UC | UC Online (UC Online) and the Institute of Data (IoD) have partnered to launch three new industry skills programmes in data science and AI, cyber security and software engineering.

The courses, starting on 15 October, are designed to equip students with the technical, interpersonal and critical thinking skills necessary to secure a job in the technology industry. Students immerse themselves in practical skills training for six months part-time and then receive ongoing career coaching until they secure a role in industry.

Peter Harpur, CEO of IoD, says the courses were designed to rapidly train mid-career professionals with the skills that industry need right now. He said feedback from employers is that IoD certified professionals have valuable skills and are able to make a difference immediately, whereas other graduates can take up to three months of on the job training.

“Even through challenging economic times, NZ Tech recently reported the number of tech jobs in New Zealand grew by 3,560 roles in 2023.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “New Zealand has a critical need for workers in data science, AI, cyber security and software engineering, but the challenge is finding workers with the right skills needed to immediately contribute. We’re thrilled to be working with the University of Canterbury’s UC Online team to train mid-career professionals that would not otherwise consider going back to university.

Harpur recognises it’s increasingly difficult to secure employment in the current job market, but IoD graduates are adept in the latest technologies and are a step ahead of other job applicants.

“We recently published a review revealing 96% of Institute of Data graduates who participated in our job outcomes programme secured a job in the technology industry. The job outcomes programme includes unlimited, personalised coaching, employment presentations, job application and interview workshops, and personal brand development.”

UC also has an excellent track record of students securing employment. Dean of Future Learning and Development, Professor Michael Grimley says the university recognises there are many pathways in education and UC Online is key to this

“We’re excited for this partnership,” says Grimley, “as it demonstrates our commitment to work-ready, industry-led learning. These industry training programmes complement our existing flexible learning options as well as enhance our ability to support businesses in upskilling their staff.”

Applications are open now with more information available here.

About the UC Online and IoD courses:

Data science and AI

The Data Science & AI Programme is designed for IT and non-IT professionals who are interested to transition their career into data science, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence. The programme includes practical training, industry certification and job placement support to help professionals secure a job as a Data Analyst or Data Scientist.

Cyber security

The Cyber Security Programme is designed for IT and non-IT professionals who are interested to transition their career into Cyber Security. The programme includes practical training, industry certification and job placement support to help professionals secure a job in the cyber security industry.

Software engineering

The Software Engineering Programme is designed for IT and non-IT professionals who are interested to transition their career into programming, software, web and UI development. The programme includes practical training, industry certification and job placement support to help professionals secure a job in the software industry.

About the Institute of Data

The Institute of Data is a professional network of Data Scientists, Cyber Security Analysts, Software Engineers and Digital Marketers. In partnership with leading universities, the government of Singapore and numerous employers, we transform careers for a data-driven world. The Institute of Data’s courses are unlike those offered by traditional education providers. With remote and in-person options, students can up-skill from anywhere. Beyond learning knowledge, process and theory, they will experience the real power of practical training by industry experts – allowing them to confidently practise and work in the industry. The Institute of Data's programme offerings include Software Engineering, Data Science and AI, and Cyber Security.

About UC Online

For over 150 years, Te Whare Wānanga | University of Canterbury (UC) has been serving our communities, producing world-class graduates, research and innovation. UC is ranked in the Top 300 universities worldwide (QS World University Rankings 2025).

Now, we’re taking that impact further through flexible online learning opportunities. Learn where and how it suits you with flexible online study to suit your goals. Start small with a short course or micro-credential, or dive into an online certificate or master’s degree – the choice is yours.

Whether you’re looking for progression in your current industry, the skills you need to pivot to another career, or personal development in an area that interests you, we offer flexible learning for lifelong learners, with more offerings to come in 2025.

