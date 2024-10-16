2025 Woolf Fisher Scholarship Recipients Announced

Four exceptional New Zealand graduates have been awarded prestigious Woolf Fisher Scholarships to pursue their doctoral studies at the University of Cambridge.

Sophia Bebelman, Petra Fisher, Alexander Matthews, and Tristan Pilditch will embark on groundbreaking research in fields ranging from cancer treatment to astrophysics, neuroscience, and aerospace engineering.

These brilliant young scholars not only demonstrate academic excellence but also share a commitment to bringing their expertise back to Aotearoa New Zealand, aiming to contribute significantly to their respective fields.

Sophia Bebelman graduated from the University of Auckland with a Bachelor of Biomedical Science (Hons) in 2024 and will shortly be embarking on a PhD at Cambridge University, focusing on cancer metastasis and immune system involvement.

Sophia plans to investigate how the platelet activation pathway impairs immune response and the possible positive effects of aspirin in cancer patients post treatment. This research will explore fundamental cancer-immune interactions and could lead to more effective, accessible cancer treatments.

Long-term, one of Sophia’s goals is to establish a fundamental cancer research group in New Zealand, with a specific focus on improving cancer prevention and treatment while addressing healthcare inequities, particularly for Māori and Pasifika populations.

She says, "Having access to more resourcing in the UK means that I will gain useful skills and knowledge that I can bring back home to Aotearoa. One of my goals would be to improve research practices in New Zealand by introducing new models, more cost-effective technologies and cutting-edge laboratory techniques which will have a broad impact across a variety of disciplines."

Petra Fisher is a recent University of Otago graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Physics and Computer Science and is currently completing an Honours in Physics. She is looking forward to pursuing a PhD at the University of Cambridge. Her research will focus on Astrophysical Fluid Dynamics, examining the formation and dynamics of galaxies and accretion discs.

With a strong academic record, including two published papers, Petra aims to return to New Zealand with valuable knowledge and an aspiration to be at the forefront of space science in Aotearoa.

Petra’s leadership experience includes serving as the 2023 President of the Otago Mathematics and Physics Association, which she was instrumental in revitalising through organising numerous events to foster a sense of community. She also worked as a Residential Assistant, demonstrating compassion and resilience during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Looking ahead to 2040, Petra envisions New Zealand as a hub for space technology and research. “The potential of space sciences within New Zealand is very exciting, and I believe it will be an incredibly important field for Aotearoa. I look forward to spearheading future initiatives within space research and education, with an additional focus on championing women in STEM and students from rural, low-decile schools.

Alexander Matthews graduated from the University of Otago with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Neuroscience and Data Science in 2023 and is currently completing Honors in Neuroscience. Next year, he will begin a PhD in Psychology at the University of Cambridge, focusing on computational modelling of neural responses to anxiety.

With an academic background in both data science and neuroscience, Alexander is uniquely positioned to leverage recently developed technologies in computation and neurobiology to

improve mental health outcomes. He hopes to make significant contributions to understanding the relationship between neural circuits and anxiety.

Beyond his academic achievements Alexander is an accomplished musician, as well as a keen surfer and skier. He has been a conservation volunteer and has served on various university committees. His passion for neuroscience emerged during high school where he initiated his own independent research on behavioural treatments to improve mental health in adolescents (Published recently in the Journal of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences).

Alexander aims to return to New Zealand after his PhD and postdoctoral studies to establish a pioneering research lab. He says, “The PhD programme at Cambridge is the perfect next step in my academic journey, enabling me to integrate my computational and biological expertise to make significant contributions to our understanding of neural responses to stress.”

Tristan Pilditch graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) from the University of Auckland. His PhD at the University of Cambridge will be in Engineering, researching a model for understanding the effect of surface textures on turbulent flows.

A greater understanding of turbulent flows will have implications for a broad range of industries. For example, the drag inducing effects of turbulence increase the energy required to move an object through a fluid. In the aerospace industry, this translates to increased fuel usage, which is detrimental to the environment.

A confident leader, Tristan emphasises the importance of setting standards, effective communication, and continuous learning. He hopes to become a leader in his field focusing on impactful work, transparency, and developing the next generation of engineers.

His goal is to contribute to New Zealand’s aerospace sector, aligning with the Aotearoa New Zealand Aerospace Strategy, along the way collaborating with industry partners and supporting future workforce development.

“There is so much I aspire to do, but a key component of that is to be an outspoken voice in my field, communicating my work effectively.”

Chair of the Woolf Fisher Trust and the scholarship selection committee, Mark Robinson said, “Every year the trustees are profoundly impressed by the calibre of applicants for the Woolf Fisher Scholarship, and this year was no exception. All shortlisted applicants were remarkable in their own way. But the four winners represent the very best of the best. The research they will be undertaking at Cambridge is relevant, timely, and potentially life changing, with important long-term benefits for New Zealand.”

Sir Woolf Fisher (1912–75) was co-founder of Fisher and Paykel and set up the trust in 1960 for the advancement of scientific and general education in New Zealand.

Universities New Zealand – Te Pōkai Tara administers the Woolf Fisher Scholarship along with around 40 others.

The opening date for the next round of applications is 1 April 2025 and the closing date is 1 August 2025. Details are available on the scholarship’s page on the Universities New Zealand website.

