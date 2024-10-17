Tipu Ake: Empowering Ākonga Māori Through Carving, Culture, And Connection Largest Ever Cohort Graduating Today

An initiative that began as a collaboration between Te Kōhao Health and Hillcrest Normal School in late 2022, aimed at empowering ākonga Māori, has grown into a widely popular carving project involving six local schools, with a record 45 students set to graduate today.

The vision by the school’s leadership team and kaimahi at the Māori services provider was to see students embrace their culture and cultivate this to see it grow was the impetus for the Tipu Ake initiative.

Master Carver Matua Rei Mihaere and Marie Bramley, Principal of Hillcrest Normal School saw the power of the programme and encouraged many of the schools in the Hillcrest Kāhui Ako to be involved to see more ākonga Māori empowered.

Currently, the programme involves Hillcrest Normal School, Tamahere Model Country School, Hamilton East School, Knighton Normal School, Matangi School and Peachgrove Intermediate School with both Hillcrest High School and Silverdale Normal School joining this term.

Tipu Ake was resourced between Te Kōhao Health, the Ministry of Education and the schools involved.

The incredibly experienced and skilful carvers, led by Matua Rei Mihaere, use carving for ākonga to explore whakapapa, whanaungatanga and create a sense of belonging and identity.

“The idea behind this kaupapa was to connect our young, primary, intermediate and high school students with their culture, to connect them with who they are, and where they come from,” said Lady Tureiti Moxon, Managing Director of Te Kōhao Health.

"The highlight for me is seeing the transformation of the tamariki who have been given the opportunity to carve their stories into taonga and then present it to their significant people or person in their lives like their Mum, Dad, Grandparent, or Uncle.”

Hillcrest Normal School Kaiako Ngaia Mason has seen for herself the magical transformative impact of Tipu Ake on ākonga Māori who get completely engaged in the kaupapa.

Their attendance is boosted as they eagerly join the group. Their participation also leads to improved academic achievement she says.

“Working alongside Matua Rei, these students build their mana while developing essential social skills like resilience, perseverance, and respect.”

“Through exposure to traditional carving, karakia, waiata, manaakitanga, and whakapapa, the program fosters a strong sense of belonging and success for these tamariki.”

Deputy Principal Andy Peart has seen ākonga Māori walking with their heads high knowing their culture, experiences and expertise are valued.

As one student said, "I feel free to just be me now in all of school"

He envisions a future where this generation of carvers passes their skills down to the next.

In the next decade he imagines, “Some of our ākonga are not only involved but becoming the tutors themselves, deeply engaged and connected to te ao Māori, and guiding others on their journey as well.”

The graduation will be from 10am to 1pm today at Hillcrest Normal School, 218 Cambridge Road, Hamilton.

