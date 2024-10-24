Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Government Food Programme Will Boost ECE Outcomes

Thursday, 24 October 2024, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood Council

The Early Childhood Council is welcoming the Government’s Early Childhood Education Food Programme, to be delivered by KidsCan.

“Good nutrition for children in early childhood is crucial to their learning and wellbeing. We support making nutrition a core focus in the ECE outcomes framework, alongside a child’s health, safety, development and care, as outlined in our ECE Regulation Review submission,” said ECC CEO Simon Laube.”

“ECC was really happy with the Government listening to feedback and refining the targeting to ensure children who need food most will now get it, instead of the blunt approach initially put forward.”

“Nutrition is an important ECE outcome in its own right, and the benefits of attending early childhood education and care are enhanced where nutritious food is provided to children who aren’t getting it at home. Many ECE centres provide food now and it works really well, so Government support to extend nutrition to children and families who really need it is very welcome,” said Simon Laube.

