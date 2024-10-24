ECE Sector Welcomes ECE Food Programme

The Early Childhood Education (ECE) sector group, making up 68% of the sector, welcomes the Government’s announcement to fund kai for an additional 10,000 tamariki attending ECE in low socio-economic communities.

“We welcome this significant investment in our youngest tamariki. Providing them healthy and nutritious food is key to their overall wellbeing and development” says Heather Taylor, Barnardos New Zealand

The ECE sector group, including Central Kids, NZ Kindergarten Association, Te Rito Maioha, Advocates for Early Learning Excellence, Montessori NZ and Barnardos Aotearoa have been advocating for the removal of barriers which prevent tamariki from accessing quality early learning education. Providing food through this programme will free up resources for other priorities across our services, including essentials such as nappies. This programme will also enable fee discounts so that we can support those whānau that are facing multiple challenges.

“In all our early learning services, we see first-hand how good food changes children's ability to learn. With full bellies, tamariki are set up the thrive – they can better manage their big emotions, be receptive to their learning environments, and engage well with their peers and our kaiako,” says Christine Hall, Central Kids.

Kelly Seaburg, Advocates for Early Learning Excellence, says “by investing in tamariki, we’re building a better future for everyone. We want to provide lifelong experiences that benefit our children’s wellbeing and their long-term ability to positively contribute to society.”

Food hardship is a real issue in Aotearoa New Zealand and recent research[1] has shown that it’s prevalent among families of both infants and preschoolers and characterised by large ethnic inequities from infancy.

“Through our services, we see whānau facing multiple barriers to accessing the support they need. This includes issues related to poverty, job losses, parental stress, access to warm safe housing, and pressure to meet the most basic of needs. This new investment will provide relief to tamariki and whānau most in need,” says Cathy Wilson, Montessori New Zealand.

Mrs Taylor praises KidsCan for their work in this space. “KidsCan have been delivering phenomenal mahi over many years and we look forward to working with them. With almost 10 years’ experience providing healthy kai to tamariki in need, they are well placed to roll out this Food Programme.

