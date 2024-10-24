New Scholarship For Those Affected By Mosque Terror Attacks

Photo/Supplied

Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury’s new Ōtautahi Aroha wa Salam: March 15 Scholarship has been set up to provide financial assistance and educational opportunities to survivors of the mosque attacks, along with their family members and family members of victims.

Alongside the community, former Prime Minister Rt Hon Dame Jacinda Ardern helped establish the new scholarship by facilitating a USD $250,000 funding grant from the California-based Skoll Foundation that will endow the scholarship in perpetuity.

“I don’t believe we’ll ever fully understand the impact of March 15 on our Muslim community, and that’s why our response to it should have no end point,” Dame Jacinda said.

“Educational support to survivors and the families most affected is a small thing compared to the overwhelming support and love provided to all New Zealanders in the aftermath of one of our darkest days.”

The scholarship is also rooted in the legacy of the Christchurch Call, a global initiative founded by Dame Jacinda and French President Emmanuel Macron in response to the attacks. This commitment aims to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online, fostering a safe and secure internet for all.

The University of Canterbury (UC) has worked closely with the affected community and the Christchurch City Council to bring this scholarship to fruition.

"We are deeply grateful for the funding that has made this scholarship possible," said UC Professor Catherine Moran, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic. "This initiative not only provides vital support for survivors and their families but also opens doors to new educational pathways. We hope this scholarship helps in healing and fostering resilience within our community."

The scholarship is open to applicants intending to enrol full- or part-time in any UC programme—including certificates, diplomas, short courses and Tuihono UC | UC Online. The scholarship is unique in that it allows recipients to choose from a broad range of educational paths, with no requirement for enrolment in a specific degree programme.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be survivors of the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks or family members/descendants of the victims and survivors.

Applicants must intend to enrol full- or part-time in any programme at UC or another accredited education provider.

Applications are now open, and applicants are encouraged to submit enquiries to the UC Scholarships Office at scholarships@canterbury.ac.nz.

