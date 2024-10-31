First FAME Year 13 Performing Arts Scholarship Recipient Selected

25 October 2024

The Acorn Foundation and the trustees of the FAME Trust, in conjunction with Creative Bay of Plenty, are pleased to announce the selection for the 2024 FAME Performing Arts Scholarship. This is a new award valued at $5,000 that will be awarded annually to a Year 13 Western Bay of Plenty student who intends to undertake tertiary study the following year in preparation for a career in the performing arts.

First recipient, Michael van Lieshout, head prefect at Tauranga Boys’ College, is a dedicated and talented guitarist who has racked up musical accolades and achievements at a young age.

Fame scholarship recipient Michael van Lieshout playing guitar. Photo/Supplied

Michael said, “I am honoured to be the first recipient of the FAME Year 13 Performing Arts Scholarship. I am super grateful, as it will help kickstart the next stage of my musical journey and career. Thank you to the Acorn Foundation, Creative Bay of Plenty and the FAME Trust.

He started playing guitar at age six, having been inspired by the music of the legendary American guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn. He has won the title of “Most Outstanding Guitarist” at the National Youth Jazz Festival three times and won a New Zealand School of Music competition for “Improvisation for Secondary School Students.”

Michael is the mentee of longtime Bay of Plenty music stalwart and L.A.B. frontman, Joel Shadbolt. This professional exposure has given him the unique opportunity to perform on stage with the band at the One Love Festival at Tauranga domain, as well as at Mount Smart Stadium and at Claudelands Arena. Michael was also awarded a spot in the 2024 Dale Carnegie Youth Programme earlier this year, which is administered by the Acorn Foundation on behalf of the Roy & Mary McGowan Fund.

Acorn Foundation CEO Lori Luke said that “The Acorn Foundation, FAME Trust and Creative Bay of Plenty share a passion for supporting the performing arts community and nurturing talent in the Western Bay of Plenty. It is so exciting to be able to award this new scholarship to such a worthy recipient. Michael has endless potential, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.”

