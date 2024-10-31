Big Buddy Launches New Programme To Make It Easier For More Men To Step Up And Help More Boys

25 October 2024

Big Buddy is embracing change by launching a new mentoring programme designed to support more boys faster.

Older boys’ needs are more complex in today’s society, and support is more challenging. Adding to that there is a shortage of volunteers coming forward. The volunteer workforce is shrinking and aging according to Te Tari Taiwhenua (Internal Affairs).

Big Buddy’s new support programme, “Big Buddy Group” is designed specifically to support groups of boys aged, 14 to 17, while still offering its core support programme “Big Buddy One-2-One” which matches one Big Buddy to one Little Buddy aged between seven and 14.

The goals are to more effectively meet the needs of older boys while also making it easier for Big Buddies to step up, as the programme will require a smaller time commitment.

Big Buddy Operations Manager Steve Sobota, says Big Buddy has matched 1,200 boys with Big Buddies since inception, but unfortunately the organisation currently has a waiting list of more than 130 boys partly due to a lack of volunteers coming forward.

Sobota, who has been with Big Buddy for 19 years, has also noticed the changing needs of boys, particularly in the 14 to 17 year age group. “We see more society pressure and mental health issues than we did 20 years ago. And with the shocking rate of male suicide in young men, which is twice that of young women in New Zealand, anything we can do to support this group is a good thing.”

“Our new Group programme is designed for older boys to meet in peer groups with adult mentors and an expert facilitator, in a collaborative and supportive environment over eight weeks. Working in a group also means we need less volunteer mentors.”

Sobota says the need for such a programme is clear. “Research shows that boys growing up without a male role model are more likely to struggle with anxiety, feelings of abandonment and reduced emotional security. Unfortunately, when boys and young men grow up in a world that lacks positive male role models, their ability to keep on track and stay connected to others becomes more challenging.

The new Big Buddy Group programme will make it easier for men to volunteer. “We have spoken to many men who want to be involved with Big Buddy but don’t have the extended time for our One-2-One programme (12+ months), the new programme is limited to 8 weeks which is much more manageable for many,” Sobota says. “We know there are many men out there who have a lot to give and want to build positive relationships with youth in a supported environment where they can be of service, have fun, build friendships, and learn new skills. This is a place they can do that.”

Big Buddies new Group programme is designed to improve the boys’ communication skills, help them build stronger interpersonal relationships, and improve wellbeing and confidence - give a sense of belonging and help the boys aspire to educational, vocational or career goals.

The programme will work with groups of 14-17-year-old youth, with weekly sessions, culminating in a 4 day ‘wilderness adventure camp.

Big Buddy will run the programme in Auckland and Wellington with an aim to deliver three programmes in 2024 through 2025, with a future plan to expand the programme into Tauranga and Hamilton.

Groups will typically comprise 12 youth with four mentors (volunteer adults) and a group facilitator and expert instructors for the outdoor education components. Each course will be conducted on the weekends, during school terms.

Big Buddy CEO Jason Judkins summarises: “Our new programme will help more boys at an impressionable time in their live, with the help of good male volunteers.”

“We know that with the support of good men, boys grow in confidence and self-worth. They become happier and make better decisions as they grow into young men. All these changes have a positive impact, not just on them, but all those around them. The ripple effect includes the boys’ mums, family, friends and wider community.”

Do you have a few hours to volunteer to help change a boy’s life? https://www.bigbuddy.org.nz/buddy-up/

