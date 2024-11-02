Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
8 Trust Fund Awards To Commemorate 80th Anniversary

Saturday, 2 November 2024, 6:21 pm
Press Release: Ogonowska Education Charitable Trust

These Awards reflect and commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the arrival of the Polish refugee children in New Zealand in 1944, among whom were Irena and Teresa Ogonowska.

Trustee Gordon Noble-Campbell, Teresa’s son, considers that it is important to remember and honour these two sisters’ lifelong commitment to education and their faith in overcoming life’s many obstacles. “It is important to acknowledge and reflect on the contribution and commitment of these two women, and the significance of their arrival in New Zealand as Polish refugee children” he says.

Pahiatua was the Polish refugee children’s first home following their arrival in Port Nicholson, Wellington, on 31 October 1944. They arrived aboard the USS General Randall, following a two week voyage from Mumbai.

The 2024 Trust Awards recognise the work of students at St Anthony’s School Pahiatua in acknowledging this journey

THE TRUSTEES CONGRATULATE THESE STUDENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES.

The students are:
Hazel Brass
Quinn Elliston
Charlotte Fouhy
Meri Thomson

Each of the students has produced artwork relating to the 80th Anniversary, which has been judged and selected by the school as worthy of special recognition.

Given the importance of the 80th Anniversary, the Trustees of the Ogonowska Education Charitable Trust are making four further Awards.

These Awards are to outstanding students from the four Wellington Catholic Secondary Schools still in existence, that welcomed Polish students from the Pahiatua Camp from 1945 through to the 1950’s.

The students (all nominated by the respective Principals) are:

Marianna Boless, (St. Mary’s College, Wellington)
Laito Fauchelle, (St. Patrick’s College, Silverstream)
Sam Glynan, (St. Patrick’s College, Wellington)
Viktoriya Lyubich, (Sacred Heart College, Lower Hutt)

The Chair of Trustees, Gordon Noble-Campbell, is presenting the Awards at the Senior Prizegiving ceremonies at each of the secondary schools during the week commencing 28 October, with the Awards for St. Anthony’s School to be presented on Friday, 1 November in Pahiatua.

The Ogonowska Education Charitable Trust is a registered, incorporated, charitable trust (NZBN: 9429049158564) and is a registered charity (CC58940), (www.oect.org.nz).

