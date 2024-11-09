Free Speech Union Launches Professional Memberships For Teachers To Defend Free Speech In The Classroom

The Free Speech Union is proud to release its fourth profession-specific membership especially for teachers to ensure free speech is upheld in the education system, a crucial pillar of any democratic society, says Nick Hanne, Education Partnership Manager for the Free Speech Union.

“Our education system has become an ideological battleground where political pressure plays into even the smallest of decisions within the classroom.

“We’ve got to be free to teach our young people how to think, not what to think. The future of our democracy depends on freethinkers and speakers who can tolerate differing perspectives and stand up for their own.

“If we’re to achieve this, our young people need to see it modelled to them. That’s where our teachers can come in.

“Our industry-specific memberships allow individuals to be united with those working in similar environments so that they’re not alone when they choose to speak on issues important to them.

“Our teachers’ membership is open to all New Zealand teachers who want to be free once again to express themselves without fear of retribution.

“Being a teacher is complex enough without their speech rights being threatened. That’s where we come in. We’re ready to stand with teachers against conformity and sticking to the status quo.”

Find more information at https://www.fsu.nz/teachers

