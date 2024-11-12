NZEI Te Riu Roa Joins Calls To Restore Cut To Pasifika Early Literacy Project

New Zealand’s largest education union, NZEI Te Riu Roa, has called on Education Minister Erica Stanford to restore funding to the Pasifika Early Literacy Project (PELP), which supports early language and biliteracy for Pasifika learners.

In a letter to the Minister, the union has highlighted the project’s critical role in championing bilingualism and addressing barriers to inclusion and engagement of Pasifika whānau and tamariki.

Tute Mila, incoming NZEI Te Riu Roa General Membership Representative, says that the Pasifika Early Literacy Project has been crucial in helping Pasifika learners thrive in their education and maintain their cultural identities.

“When schools and centres can access a project like this it creates an education environment where Pasifika tamariki don’t have to leave their identity at the school gate. Instead, they feel valued and seen in their educational journey.”

Multiple evaluations of the project, including by the Ministry of Education, have recognised its effectiveness in validating language and identity so Pasifika children have a solid foundation to build their English-learning.

Ms Mila says that evidence shows this approach leads to academic success.

“Any biliteracy programme needs to be evidence-driven, and the Ministry’s own evaluation found the project had a positive impact for educators, creating a positive learning environment for linguistically diverse children. The project also aligns with the Government’s emphasis on oral language in the curriculum.”

The union also voices concerns for the wellbeing of bi-cultural tamariki whose expression of identity in education will now be curtailed.

“For many Pasifika communities and families, the project helped mitigate the trauma of earlier generations who were not allowed to speak their languages in the classroom. The abrupt funding cuts to the project are indicative of systemic racism, where children's rights to have their languages, cultures, and identities validated in education are being undermined. There is an appalling parallel here with the historic treatment of Te Reo Māori, and the Minster’s decision to cut funding sends a clear message that education is an English-only domain,” says Ms Mila.

“Minster Stanford needs to ensure that Pasifika learners have the support they need to maintain their Pacific languages and cultural identities in centres and classrooms. If the Government is genuinely committed to a Pacific strategy, then keeping investment in successful programmes such as PELP is crucial.”

