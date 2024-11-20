Victoria University Of Wellington Student Has Been Selected As One Of The 2024 Emerging Practitioner Award Recipients

The Acorn Foundation and the trustees of the FAME Trust are pleased to announce the selection for the $10,000 2024 Emerging Practitioner Award recipient at Victoria University of Wellington. Seven promising students are selected each year from top-rated performing arts schools in New Zealand.

Singer, actor, dancer, and writer Lizzie Bysouth is this year’s recipient from Victoria University of Wellington. Lizzie is a remarkably multi-talented performer, with an abiding passion for the world of theatre. She has acted in a range of performances since joining university, including through a connection with the Victoria Ancient Theatre Society, where she has completed three plays. The former head girl of Wairarapa College in Masterton was top of the class in Drama all five of her years at the college. Next year, Lizzie will make her debut at the Wellington Fringe Festival.

Nicola Hyland, a senior lecturer at Victoria University’s school of English, Film, Theatre, Media and Communication, and Art History said, “Lizzie demonstrated all the qualities set out in the scholarship criteria through her creative and compelling submission. She is both an accomplished theatre maker and a musical star. We have no doubt that she will continue to practice commitment, curiosity and manaakitanga as she sets out on her MFA (CP) journey.”

Lizzie’s award will assist her as she completes a Master’s in Fine Arts in Creative Practice in 2025, as well as help her pursue her passion of developing her self-written musical, which will be a Romeo and Juliet style love story set in iconic New Zealand retail institutions.

Lizzie wrote, “I’ve always known theatre was my passion, but over the past several years, it has truly become my life. Through the adrenaline and tears, I have poured everything that I have into my commitment to performing and creating, and it is surreal to be recognised for my efforts in a world in which little Lizzie could only dream of being a part of. If not for the staff and theatre programme at Te Herenga Waka nurturing my passion, I wouldn't be where I am today, and for that, I am eternally grateful.”

Lizzie is a shining example of the diversity of talent and fresh ideas in the New Zealand creative scene, and this award will allow her to continue to produce high quality performing art.

