Schools For Safety: Air New Zealand Invites Kiwi Kids To Put Their Own Playful Spin On Safety

Air New Zealand is renowned for its creative safety videos and now, the airline is inviting Kiwi kids to create their very own ‘Schools for Safety’ video to go in the running to receive one of five $10,000 grants.

Building on the excitement of Air New Zealand’s 23rd Safety Video, Every Point Counts, launched last week, ‘Schools for Safety’ is a nationwide campaign inviting primary schools across Aotearoa to showcase their own take on safety – something at the heart of the airline’s operations.

Air New Zealand is calling for primary school students to create original, entertaining, and distinctly Kiwi safety videos, inspired by the airline’s legacy of fun and innovative safety content.

From sunblock stations to school hat policies and lollipop crossing signs, New Zealand schools have clever ways of making safety a priority every day. ‘Schools for Safety’ encourages primary school students to put their creative spin on these efforts and produce a two-minute safety video, demonstrating how they make safety fun while celebrating their own school’s unique spirit, culture, and personality.

New Zealand sporting icon and Air New Zealand Safety Video star Dame Valerie Adams will serve as the lead judge in the competition. Known for her passion for youth development and community, Dame Valerie is looking forward to seeing the energy and imagination young Kiwi kids can bring to safety awareness.

“In the judging process, I’m looking for creativity, confidence, and the unique voices of tamariki shining through in these videos. I had the best time on set of the latest safety video, and I know kids across Aotearoa will have just as much fun creating their own videos. It’s all about showing how they make safety their own, in a way that’s fun and inspiring for others.”

Air New Zealand Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer Kiri Hannifin, says the airline’s entertaining safety videos are all about getting its customers to pay attention and absorb important safety messaging, so it’s a great opportunity for Kiwi primary schools to do the same.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Air New Zealand. Schools for Safety is not only about fostering a culture of safety among our tamariki but also about giving them a chance to show off their creativity and share their unique voices with the world. I can’t wait to see the amazing ideas that will come out of classrooms across the motu.”

Five winning schools will each receive a $10,000 grant to go toward empowering their tamariki to pursue their dreams.

Competition details:

· Open to schools across Aotearoa with kids in years 1-8

· Submissions open from today until midnight on Wednesday 4 December

· Videos must be no longer than two minutes

· Schools can visit our website to find out how to submit their entries here - https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/schools-for-safety-competition

· Five winning schools will be announced on Tuesday 10 December

· Selected schools will receive a $10,000 grant and Air New Zealand will contact winners directly with information on how their grant will be paid

© Scoop Media

