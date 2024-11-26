ERO Report Confirms NCEA Level 1 Concerns - School Boards Association

Te Whakarōputanga Kaitiaki Kura o Aotearoa | New Zealand School Boards Association has welcomed the Education Review Office (ERO) report into NCEA Level 1.

President of Te Whakarōputanga Kaitiaki Kura o Aotearoa | New Zealand School Boards Association, Lorraine Kerr MNZM, says the report confirms what has long been known about the inadequacies of the system.

"Fundamentally ERO’s research is not telling us anything new," Ms Kerr says.

"NCEA has taken far too long to be a qualification that parents and employers can buy into or understand, let alone students.

"Another negative is the perceived impacts and outcomes of NCEA results on schools, in terms of competition between schools such as league tables. We even have schools who pick and choose who sits exams.

"We have a current system that keeps going nowhere because the people in the system change and we keep having the same discussions.

"When will we have a system that puts students first?," Ms Kerr says.

