ECE Teachers' Action To Call For Children To Be At Centre Of Decisions About Sector's Future

Early childhood education (ECE) kaiako, kaimahi and whānau are taking a national stand to call for children to be at the centre of any decisions being made about ECE, as they wait for the Government to release its recommendations from the biggest review of the sector in almost two decades.

On Thursday, members around the country will take action by holding events and visiting their local MPs to make it clear that any potential roll-back of requirements around quality and standards will only worsen working and learning conditions, put children’s safety at risk, and create more pathways for privatisation in the sector.

Incoming NZEI Te Riu Roa National Executive early childhood representative Zane McCarthy says any review outcomes need to put children and the adults working with them first.

“Tamariki who are thriving in early education are the ones with enough teachers to have one-on-one teaching time, are safe, and have their physical and emotional needs met. We create those learning environments by creating positive working conditions for teachers.

“The majority of submitters to the review supported what we, as early childhood kaiako and teaching professionals, are calling for: good ratios of teachers to children, qualified teachers in the classroom, and paying teachers enough to address and reduce burnout. Our action on Thursday is to make sure the Government cannot ignore what teachers and our communities tell them is needed."

Virginia Oakly, an NZEI Te Riu Roa National Executive representative and kindergarten head teacher says starting down a path that favours deregulation and makes it easier to profit from children’s education will only further degrade conditions for kaiako and tamariki, ultimately leaving business to decide what’s best.

“The Government needs to ask itself how it can truly put the interests and wellbeing of our youngest tamariki first. Based on the action it has already taken, further possible measures — which would effectively allow providers to choose what they pay, who they hire, and how many kaiako are needed — would affect us all for many years to come. This is what our day of action is all about.”

The Early Childhood Education Day of Action for 2024 is on Thursday 28 November. Members will be available for interview and photo opportunities.

Notes:

The Ministry for Regulation undertook a regulatory review of the early childhood sector this year. The review report and recommendations are due to come out in November/December 2024.

