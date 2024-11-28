Book Empowering Children’s Voice To Be Gifted To Every New Zealand Primary School

A book that empowers the "brave voices" of children by encouraging them to speak out and find help if they experience abuse will be distributed to all primary schools in Aotearoa New Zealand, thanks to funding from the Wright Family Foundation.

Members of the Life Education Trust and Save the Children celebrate with author Avril McDonald. (Photo/ Supplied)

Supported by Life Education Trust and Save the Children, ‘The Wolf and the Hocus Pocus’ is the latest story from Avril McDonald, the award-winning author of the Feel Brave series of books (little stories about big feelings for 4-7-year-olds) and founder of ‘Feel Brave’, which aims to give all children access to tools that help them manage tough emotions and reach their creative potential. Each book tells a story about a real-life situation that children may face, while offering a simple strategy to cope.

The picture book will be sent to all primary schools with students up to Year 8, accompanied by a guide to help teachers use the story to support children.

"I am delighted that tamariki across the motu will have the chance to read and hear this important story thanks to this generous grant from the Wright Family Foundation," says Avril.

"Sometimes a story or one simple strategy can change people’s lives. ‘The Wolf and the Hocus Pocus’ offers a safe space for children and adults to explore what speaking out might look like and what to do if a child needs help."

Launched earlier this year at Government House Wellington, hosted by Her Excellency Dame Cindy Kiro, who has also written the book’s foreword, the book was part of a wider campaign supported by Life Education Trust, Women’s Refuge and Save the Children aimed at breaking the culture of silence that traditionally surrounds sexual and other forms of abuse in Aotearoa New Zealand and delivering children a vital message: ‘To seek out a trusted adult until they find one who believes them and will act on their behalf to help keep them safe and secure’.

Author Avril McDonald reading the Wolf and the Hocus Pocus at a Wellington primary school. (Photo/Supplied)

"The Feel Brave stories are a great asset to our teaching," says Life Education Trust Chief Executive Mark Weatherall.

"With their engaging characters and storylines, they’re popular with tamariki right through the primary school years and aid conversations about sensitive topics. The Wolf and the Hocus Pocus lets children know it’s OK to stand up for themselves and others and will be welcomed by classroom teachers."

Save the Children Chief Executive Heidi Coetzee says every child has the right to feel physically and emotionally safe, but for too many children, this is not the case.

"‘The Wolf and the Hocus Pocus’ helps teach children to trust their instincts and to speak out if something is wrong and highlights adults’ responsibility to listen to children and act to support them when they ask for help.

"We are so pleased that children across the country will be able to hear this important message."

Kylie Wright from the Wright Family Foundation says ‘The Wolf and the Hocus Pocus’ is a wonderful children’s book that aims to empower tamariki to use their own voice.

"Avril has done a beautiful job of artistically delivering a powerful message to children that it is okay to speak up if they feel something is wrong, and to seek out a trusted adult. Child Education is a key focus area for the Wright Family Foundation, and our team are so proud to be supporting the distribution of this delightful book into every primary school across Aotearoa."

The book is available from feelbrave.com, while a digital storybook version can be purchased from the App Store, Google Play and Amazon.

