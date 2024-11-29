Empowering Pasifika Students To Shine With New Scholarship And DedicatedSpace

Pasifika students at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington have a bright future ahead of them with the launch of a new scholarship and the opening of a dedicated student space on campus.

Te Herenga Waka and the Fale Malae Trust, supported by Grant Thornton, have launched the 2025 Fale Malae Development Scholarship, offering Pasifika undergraduate students an opportunity to apply for six $15,000 scholarships to pursue postgraduate study.

Fale Malae Chair, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, who is of Cook Island descent, praised the launch of the scholarship aimed at supporting and inspiring Pasifika students.

“We understand the important role that access to higher education plays in shaping future opportunities. This scholarship will help remove some of the financial barriers for Pasifika students,” he says.

Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington Chancellor John Allen says the University is part of the economic backbone of the broader Wellington region, providing education, employment and a place for connection and collaboration.

“We are very proud to announce this new scholarship, which will help support our Pasifika students to thrive and learn with us.

“Alongside the addition of a new study space for Pasifika students on our Kelburn campus in October 2024, this scholarship provides another strong pillar of support and belonging for our Pasifika family at Te Herenga Waka,” he says.

The Fale Malae at Frank Kitts Park continues to move forward, with Wellington City Council voting this week to retain the project in its Long-term Plan, marking an important milestone for the Trust.

Hon Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban, Te Herenga Waka’s Assistant Vice-Chancellor, Pasifika, and Patron of the Fale Malae Trust, highlights that the Fale Malae will provide a space for all to celebrate New Zealand’s identity as a Pacific nation, while empowering our future Pacific generations to come together, connect with their heritage, learn and shape the future of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Applications open 29 November 2024 and close 28 February 2025.

Further details are on our scholarship page: https://www.wgtn.ac.nz/scholarships/current/2025-te-herenga-waka-and-fale-malae-development-pasifika-scholarship

To learn more about the Fale Malae visit their website.

