Te Wānanga O Aotearoa Appoints Evie O’Brien As New Chief Executive

Tēnei te hoe ka hīkina, tēnei te hoe ka kōrope, tēnei te hoe urungi i puritia, ka whakatangatangahia.

Tēnei te hoe whakatere ka tukua ki te ringa rehe kua toro mai nei.

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa is pleased to announce the appointment of Evie O’Brien (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Maniapoto) as its new Chief Executive.

Ms O’Brien has had an extensive career in leadership roles in tertiary education, most recently as Executive Director at the Atlantic Institute, based at Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Chair Vanessa Eparaima said the appointment marks a return to Te Wānanga o Aotearoa for Ms. O’Brien, who has spent the last decade enhancing her knowledge and skills both nationally and internationally.

“Te Mana Whakahaere (the Council of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa) is grateful for the high number and quality of applicants who applied for the Chief Executive position. It required a robust process to make our final decision. However, Ms. O’Brien’s extensive experience in senior leadership roles across the tertiary education sector, her deep understanding of and strong relationships within our organisation, and her clear passion and commitment to whānau transformation through education, gave her the leading edge.”

Before her role as Executive Director of the Atlantic Institute at Oxford University, Ms. O’Brien served as Deputy Chief Executive at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi. Prior to that, she was Acting Kaihautū National Delivery for Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, following three years as Regional Manager Tāmaki/Te Tai Tokerau. She also held the position of Vice President of Community at Unitec.

“I loved working at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa and look forward to bringing everything I have learned during my time with the Atlantic Institute back home,” says Ms. O’Brien. “Being immersed in a kaupapa Māori organisation again after several years away is something I’m excited about. I see this role as an incredible opportunity to build on the successes of the past and to serve and give back to our whānau in recognition of all the support and opportunities I have had over the years while contributing to better educational outcomes for our people.”

Current Kaiwhakatere Chief Executive Nepia Winiata, who has dedicated more than 15 years of service to Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, will retire in February 2025.

Ms. Eparaima said Te Wānanga o Aotearoa will welcome Ms. O’Brien back in late January, which will allow Ms. O’Brien to work alongside Mr. Winiata, ensuring a smooth transition before his farewell on 13 February.

“We look forward to welcoming Evie back to our whānau, this time as our chief executive. We have a strong vibrant future before us, and we are excited by the added momentum and perspective Evie’s skills and experience will bring.”

