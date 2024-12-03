New Zealand Ranks Highly In Most Popular University Destinations For Students From Cambridge Schools

CAMBRIDGE, New Zealand, December 2024 – The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) has released new data from its annual Destination Survey. It shows New Zealand is the seventh most popular university destination among students who studied Cambridge International AS & A Levels (domestic and international students combined). Globally, 51% of students went to domestic universities and 41% students went abroad.

There are more than 10,000 Cambridge schools in over 160 countries worldwide. A subset of these responded to the survey and data was gathered from 372 Cambridge schools with a combined student cohort of approximately 20,582 students. Twelve Cambridge schools in New Zealand responded and the top three university destination countries for their students were New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom. Comments from survey respondents noted an increase in some students from New Zealand choosing to study in Australia mainly due to New Zealand citizens paying domestic fees.

Ninety-two percent of students from schools who responded progressed to university in 2023 (vs 95% in 2022): 41% of the 2023 cohort went to university outside their own country (vs 47% in 2022). New Zealand, followed by Malaysia and Indonesia were the top three destinations for the Southeast Asia and Pacific region chosen largely by domestic students reflecting mostly in-country progression to university by domestic students.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The top five subjects for which students from Cambridge schools in New Zealand applied to study at university were:

Engineering

Medicine

Law

Accounting & Finance

Economics

Kathleen Lloyd-Parker, Senior Country Manager, New Zealand at Cambridge, says, “Student decision-making on university destinations and subjects broadly reflects ongoing economic, technological and geopolitical changes in the world. The vast majority of students studying the Cambridge curriculum globally continue to go on to university, with strong attendance at the top 500 ranked universities. New Zealand remains one of the preferred destinations overall.”

Sixty-six percent of students from Cambridge schools who completed the survey went on to attend a top 500 ranked university (vs 61% in 2022). The top five destinations for students globally were:

University College London

University of Toronto

The University of Manchester

University of Melbourne

Monash University

University of Sydney

A world of opportunities

Recent reporting of its 2023 Year 13 leavers’ university destinations by Cambridge school ACG Parnell in Auckland parallels findings from the Cambridge Destination Survey:

Forty-three percent (43%) of the school’s 2023 Year 13 leavers are going to overseas universities, highlighting considerable growth in students choosing to study abroad and gaining entry to top universities around the world.

Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom are proving most popular destinations, with the United States showing the most growth (more students are accepting United States offers over United Kingdom offers despite more applications to the United Kingdom) Fourteen percent (14%) of leavers will go to United States universities, with a record number of offers from Ivy League universities; students taking up places at Cornell, Columbia, Princeton and Yale.

Students choosing to study in Australia are going to University of Melbourne, University of Sydney, Monash University and The Australian National University. United Kingdom destinations include University of Manchester, Imperial College London, University of Cambridge, University of Oxford and London School of Economics and Political Sciences.

There were two offers directly into medicine at King’s College London. All art students were accepted into the University of the Arts London in the United Kingdom.

Damian Watson, Principal at ACG Parnell, says, “Our students continue to perform exceptionally well, and we are proud of their efforts as they strive to achieve their personal best. Gaining strong results in Cambridge examinations, combined with involvement in the extra-curricular and leadership opportunities on offer at ACG Parnell, certainly opens doors for our students to pursue their dreams either in New Zealand or abroad. They have proven that they can perform at the highest level in internationally-recognised exams which provides confidence that they will continue to excel with their tertiary studies wherever they choose to go.”

Jessica Liu, a former student of ACG Sunderland is in her first year at the University of Sydney. She was attracted to the university because of the structure of the medicine program and the flexibility it offered to focus on her passion for music. “The undergraduate part is a Bachelor of Science, which I find much more relaxing than getting straight into medical school; that way I can free up more time to also focus on my classical guitar. A big reason why I came here is because of the classical guitar professor working at the Conservatorium who I admire. I am enjoying my studies a lot since I have picked units that interest me.”

As for why she chose to pursue medicine, she says, “I grew up with really bad eczema and allergies, so I remember being surrounded with warmth and care from all the nurses that took care of me since I was little. I really want to help others so I hope to return to New Zealand after specialising in dermatology if I can, or as a GP.”

About Cambridge

Cambridge International Education is the awarding body of the International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, part of the University of Cambridge. Our International Education group works with schools worldwide to build an education that shapes knowledge, understanding and skills. Together, we give learners the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

We offer a globally trusted and flexible framework for education from age 3 to 19 (the Cambridge Pathway), informed by research, experience, and listening to educators.

With recognised qualifications (such as Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level), high-quality resources, comprehensive support and valuable insights, we help schools prepare every student for the opportunities and challenges ahead. Together, we help Cambridge learners be ready for the world.

Learn more! Visit www.cambridgeinternational.org

© Scoop Media

