Marsden Fund Changes Disgraceful

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union is appalled by today’s announcement by Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Judith Collins, “refocusing” the Marsden Fund towards “science with a purpose” and defunding social sciences and the humanities in the process.

Tumu Whakarae – Tiriti | National President – Tiriti Dr Julie Douglas says “this is an extremely shortsighted move that belies a harmfully narrow world view of what does and doesn’t add value to society.”

“It’s clear from decisions like this that the government only values things that directly generate profits. They also think business only values science knowledge when in fact business leaders have repeatedly said they value the contribution of the humanities and social sciences.”

“The humanities and social sciences are extremely important for understanding the way the world works and the way people behave. This kind of knowledge is extremely valuable to all of us – including business.”

“But the other big issue here is the significant proportion of Marsden Fund grants in the humanities and social sciences that have gone to indigenous research. Here we have yet another retrograde step that disproportionately impacts on Māori.”

“It’s disgraceful.”

